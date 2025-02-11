Why Colman Domingo Almost Didn't Star In Fear The Walking Dead

Real ones have known how talented Colman Domingo is for years, though his star only truly ascended recently thanks to his back-to-back Oscar nominations over the last two years for "Rustin" (read /Film's review) and "Sing Sing." Domingo was also named to Time's Most Influential People list for 2024. With several big projects on the way, including a Steven Spielberg film that's reportedly about aliens, there's no question that Domingo is one of the biggest names in Hollywood today. And yet, he almost passed on the show that helped him earn more mainstream appeal years ago.

In 2015, Domingo began a long tenure as Victor Strand on "Fear the Walking Dead," the first of many spin-offs for AMC's popular "Walking Dead" franchise (and, arguably, its most critically successful). Domingo stayed on "Fear the Walking Dead" for all eight seasons, becoming both a core pillar of the property and a fan favorite, even as the "Walking Dead" universe became more and more crowded with other shows. And yet, when the job first came across his desk, Domingo considered turning it down for a reason he's since admitted was somewhat silly.

"I was a theater snob," Domingo confessed on a recent episode of Josh Horowitz's "Happy Sad Confused" podcast. "I was like, 'Absolutely not.'" At the time, Domingo was with a new agent, and when she first suggested "Fear the Walking Dead," he didn't even know what "The Walking Dead" was, assuming that the genre TV element of it would make it too low-art for his interest. Fortunately for fans, once he got a look at the actual script, he quickly changed his mind.