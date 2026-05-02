The Pitt Cut A Major Season 2 Finale Scene That Reveals A Ton About Dr. Al-Hashimi

The big reveal in "The Pitt" Season 2 about Dr. Baran Al-Hashimi (Sepideh Moafi) — specifically, that she experienced two seizures during her shift — is a surprising, heartbreaking turn that felt incredibly personal to some viewers (including me). According to Moafi, part of the scene where Al-Hashimi gets into her car, starts to drive away, and breaks down crying was cut from the episode ... and the excised material feels important.

In an interview with Decider, Moafi revealed that there's a deleted scene wherein Al-Hashimi calls her ex-husband and asks him for a favor, moments after she has an internal debate about whether she should be driving at all. (Shortly before this, Noah Wyle's Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch has a huge argument with Al-Hashimi about this very thing.) Here's how Moafi described the scene:

"She calls her ex-husband and basically says, 'Hey, can you watch our son tonight?' He says, 'Yeah, is everything okay?' And she's stifling tears. She says, 'Yeah, no, no, no, everything's fine. It's late. I'm having some car trouble. Can he stay with you overnight?' And then her ex asks her, 'Do you need me to come pick you up?' And this makes me emotional just thinking about it, because all she wants is to be taken care of. All she wants to support and help and love. She's feeling so shattered, so undeserving, so alone. So she's choking back tears as she tells him, 'No, no, no, I'm fine.'"

As Moafi put it, this phone call brings Al-Hashimi to a new emotional level. "I mean, we've all been there where we're on the phone and we're trying not to cry, and we need the other person not to hear us cry," she noted. "She's getting off the phone as fast as she can and finally gets off and and just crumbles."