The Call Of Duty's Movie Director Had Harsh Words For Those Who Play Video Games

"Call of Duty" is one of the biggest video game franchises in history, and it's soon becoming a movie franchise as well. "Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan is writing the "Call of Duty" movie for Peter Berg, who is due to direct the adaptation of Activision's wildly popular shooter. Berg has directed action movies such as "Lone Survivor" and "Deepwater Horizon," among others, making him seem like a good fit on paper. The problem? He apparently doesn't have much respect for a certain type of video games or the people who play them.

As spotted recently by a user by the name of Neat on ResetEra, in a December 2013 interview for Esquire, Berg had some big thoughts regarding war video games. When asked about his take on war video games as "an advocate of American manhood," he had this to say:

"Pathetic. Keyboard courage. Can't stand it. The only people that I give a Call of Duty get-out-of-jail-free card to is the military. They're out there serving and they're bored and they want to entertain themselves? Okay, maybe. Kids? Uh-uh."

Yikes. The "Call of Duty" movie already has at least one major problem to overcome, namely that the franchise doesn't have any major human characters to anchor the story to. Now it seemingly has to also overcome a director who, based on these comments, doesn't much respect the source material or the people who like that source material. Speaking further, touching on Navy SEALs who play games like "CoD," Berg added: