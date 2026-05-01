10 Best Movie Spin-Offs Of All Time, Ranked
Movie spin-offs are a tough proposition to pull off. On the one hand, like sequels, prequels, and remakes, spin-offs are based on pre-existing intellectual property. There's theoretically a fanbase already, but unlike a sequel that picks up with the adventures of the main protagonist, a spin-off follows someone new or someone who was only a supporting character previously.
The hope is that audiences will find this new person and story just as engaging as the source material. There are plenty of instances where these spin-offs fell flat on their faces, like "The Scorpion King" and "Evan Almighty." These exist as evidence that just because a film's loosely connected to something people liked doesn't mean it's guaranteed to be a hit.
But every once in a while, something strange happens. A studio puts out a spin-off, maybe it includes some original characters or maybe it doesn't, but it actually turns out to be a hit. Sometimes, those spin-offs spawn full-fledged franchises, where the spin-off's sequels wind up being even better.
These are the best movie spin-offs of all time. These are the films that had every right to be soulless cash grabs and wound up fleshing out their universes in some exceptionally interesting ways.
10. Annabelle: Creation
One of the many things that doesn't make sense in "The Conjuring" universe is how everyone keeps the haunted doll Annabelle around. It's dumb on their part but very good for us, who have gotten to see various haunted tales about a very creepy-looking doll. Of course, 2014's "Annabelle" leaves a lot to be desired. It's pretty formulaic where it could've been about any haunted doll. But director David F. Sandberg and writer Gary Dauberman finally figured out how to make Annabelle terrifying in the follow-up, "Annabelle: Creation."
The first "Annabelle" was content with jump scares and random loud noises to get audiences to jump out of their seats. "Annabelle: Creation" focuses more on atmospheric dread. The jump scares feel more earned, as Sandberg utilizes creative lighting and fun camera angles to draw you into the story, one that makes sense for this doll, as we see her origin story.
After a dollmaker's daughter gets killed, a demonic spirit inhabits a porcelain doll, which terrorizes a group of nuns and orphans. There are connections to past "Conjuring" movies but never anything that gets too distracting. "Annabelle: Creation" is competent horror filmmaking, pure and simple. It knows how to get you scanning every frame for possible movement in the background and makes Annabelle the scariest she's ever been. It's proof that it doesn't matter if a film is a prequel and a spin-off. As long as the story's good, that's all that matters.
9. The Lion King 1 1/2
Direct-to-video Disney sequels don't exactly have the best reputation. Oftentimes, they were excuses to capitalize off a film's success with a poorly-plotted storyline and characters who were mere imitations of their past selves. But every once in a while, a gem would slip through the cracks, including "The Lion King 1 1/2."
If "The Lion King" is "Hamlet," then this is the "Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead," picking up with Timon (Nathan Lane) and Pumbaa (Ernie Sabella) before the events of the original film. We get to see how the two adopted their "hakuna matata" philosophy and became friends in the first place. We also rewatch some events from "The Lion King" but from Timon and Pumbaa's perspective, making it a remake of sorts as well. But it's still the best "Lion King" remake out there, considering the live-action version is one of the worst movie remakes of all time.
Timon and Pumbaa were minor characters who functioned as comic relief in "The Lion King." Here, they receive more depth, especially Timon, who was cast out of his meerkat society after making a mistake and searched for a better life. It's a fun story that does something different with the typical straight-to-video structure. It's a shame Disney shut down Disneytoon, the studio behind "The Lion King 1 1/2," because it allowed for bigger risks with sequels, prequels, and side-quels that you don't normally get with films that receive theatrical releases.
8. A Quiet Place: Day One
When "A Quiet Place" begins, we're dropped in a world already in the midst of an apocalypse. Ravenous aliens hunt by sound, and we follow a family trying to stick together while surviving impossible odds. It's a solid horror flick, but it feels like the formula became perfected when the spin-off, "A Quiet Place: Day One," came around.
As the title suggests, the film begins on the very first day the aliens touched down on Earth. It's utter chaos, as we see humans get picked off one by one. Not only that, but these people have no idea what's going on, and we get to watch them discover things about the aliens, like how they hunt solely by noises. It also doesn't hurt there's an incredible lead performance from Lupita Nyong'o as Samira, a woman battling a terminal illness who doesn't have much time left as it is.
"A Quiet Place: Day One" works so well because we're not just getting the same story of a family trying to move past tragedy. "Day One" hones in on a found family when Samira teams up with Eric (Joseph Quinn), who suffers from panic attacks throughout doomsday. It showcases how even when everything is falling apart, human connection is what will get us through the day. Plus, "Day One" has an adorable cat, which is a good way for any film to earn some brownie points.
7. The LEGO Batman Movie
Despite serving as non-stop product placement for LEGO, 2014's "The LEGO Movie" is surprisingly amazing. It speaks to themes of boundless creativity and finding what makes you special in a world that increasingly demands conformity. Once again, a spin-off, especially one centered on Batman (Will Arnett) who has enough live-action movies already, sounds like it would fail miserably. But never bet against LEGO.
"The LEGO Batman Movie" is a must-watch for any Dark Knight fans. It dives deep into his mythos, whether it's a rundown of every single Batman villain or a recreation of major scenes from live-action "Batman" movies. But the film also gets to the heart of what makes Batman tick. He's scared of forming any real connections with anyone, which is a problem when he adopts Robin (Michael Cera).
"The LEGO Batman Movie" also gets to the heart of Batman's relationship with Joker (Zach Galifianakis). The two talk like jilted lovers throughout the film, and honestly, it's a great relationship to map over. Joker doesn't merely want to cause chaos; he wants recognition from Batman that they're nothing without one another. It may just be moving plastic bricks, but it asks important questions about what it truly means to be Batman. It's terrible "The LEGO Batman Movie 2" fell apart before it could get off the ground, but after years of dark "Batman" films, it was nice to get some levity thrown in there.
6. Evil Dead Rise
Ash Williams (Bruce Campbell) from the original "Evil Dead" movies is one of the all-time great horror film protagonists. Nothing will ever beat a guy with a chainsaw for an arm mowing through undead spirits. But ultimately, all you really need for a great "Evil Dead" movie is a penchant for gore and characters getting possessed by Deadites. It's an easy formula, but it's one that 2023's "Evil Dead Rise" excels at.
Beth (Lily Sullivan) visits her sister Ellie (Alyssa Sutherland) and her three kids for support upon discovering she's pregnant. The group congregate in Ellie's Los Angeles apartment, taking the franchise away from remote cabins and into a more urban yet claustrophobic setting. When a book's uncovered, Deadites take over Ellie and others, resulting in a gore-filled splatterfest.
"Evil Dead Rise" shows how this franchise can continue years into the future. You don't need consistent characters across installments. In fact, it can be better to have completely new characters to add to the threat that anyone could die. It also sets the stage for Deadites to infect any location and any group of people, leading to unique stories that wouldn't be possible with Ash front and center.
5. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
"Mad Max: Fury Road" dominated the zeitgeist in 2015, winning multiple Oscars and even securing a nomination for Best Picture. People clamored for another "Mad Max" story, and even though they had to wait nearly a decade, they eventually got it with "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga." It's both a prequel and a spin-off, focusing on how Furiosa (Anya Taylor-Joy) got separated from her family and winds up where she is at the start of "Fury Road."
"Furiosa" is a great spin-off because it actually deepens the lore and characterization found in "Fury Road." Whereas the 2015 flick was mostly one long car chase, focusing on high-octane action, "Furiosa" concerns itself with showing who Furiosa is. It's presented in chapters, as we see key events from Furiosa's life. Of course, it doesn't skimp on the action, and there are still plenty of epic set pieces. The escape from Bullet Farm is filled with suspense, and even though, logically, we know Furiosa has to make it out alive, you can't help but wonder how she's going to get out of this mess.
"Furiosa" also has the advantage of Chris Hemsworth's performance as Dementus, the warlord who separates Furiosa from her home in the first place. He's delightfully deranged and chews the scenery in every scene he's in. He serves as a great counter to Furiosa's more solemn demeanor. Audiences didn't turn out for "Furiosa," but it's still a box office bomb that's worth your time.
4. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
2011's "Puss in Boots" is a solid enough spin-off to the "Shrek" franchise. The titular character, voiced by Antonio Banderas, was a great addition to hang around Shrek (Mike Myers) and Donkey (Eddie Murphy), and his first film outing leading the show was a fun adventure. It had jokes and good animation, and that's all you need. No one was looking for a deep meditation on the nature of mortality, which makes the sequel, "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish," simply astounding.
Puss realizes that he's used up eight of his nine lives, but if he can find the mythical Last Wish, he can restore those lives and continue his adventures without fear. But throughout the film, Puss is haunted by the specter of Death (Wagner Moura), who is disappointed at how carelessly Puss wasted those initial eight lives. If Jack Horner (John Mulaney) doesn't kill Puss, Death itself will do it for him.
Don't get me wrong, "The Last Wish" still has colorful, more stylish animation than its predecessor and great jokes. But it's the added depth that takes it from a simply charming installment in the "Shrek" franchise to something far deeper. It's a children's movie that adults don't just sit there enduring. The idea that death is around every corner, so it's important to cherish life is something older folks could probably stand to take to heart more than kids.
3. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
"Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" is technically a prequel, showing how the Death Star received its fatal flat that allowed Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) to blow it up in the original "Star Wars." But we're not really concerned with the Skywalkers in this outing. Instead, we focus on the likes of Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) and Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), who join the resistance to find a way to take out the Empire's ultimate weapon. It becomes a race against the clock to get the schematics showing the weakness into the right hands so that some young pilot can take it out for good (or at least until the Empire makes another one).
"Rogue One" is a welcome departure from past "Star Wars" films. The franchise has always, at least partly, been made for children. But "Rogue One" is a movie that grew with its audience, offering a harrowing war tale. It's also worthy to note that the main characters aren't mystical space wizards. They're just normal people without any special powers. They can't move objects with their minds; they're just regular folks who don't want to live under tyranny any longer. So they work against immeasurable odds to overthrow their oppressors.
"Rogue One" is an amazing film spin-off that shows how many great stories exist within this galaxy far, far away. It set the stage for future spin-offs, like "Solo" and "The Mandalorian," to enter the fray. "Star Wars" may have stumbled here and there over the years, but with projects like "Rogue One," it's easy to see how the series can pick itself up and keep on delighting audiences.
2. Creed
"Rocky" is one of the best sports movies ever made, but the sequels resulted in diminishing returns, due to the often cartoony villains and a lack of realism that made the original so great. Fortunately, 2015's "Creed" undoes the sins of the "Rocky" sequels by taking the franchise in a new direction and putting a new upstart boxer front and center — Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan).
He's trying to make a name for himself in the world of boxing and turns to Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) for help, the former rival of his deceased father, Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers). "Creed" works so well because it takes the franchise back to its roots. There's a clear underdog story with Creed wanting to make a name for himself, and Rocky's still around for a heavy dose of nostalgia. Rocky's not just there for fan service either. He has his own storyline, battling grief while also contending with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.
Rocky doesn't stay crystallized in nostalgic amber. He's allowed to grow as a character, filled with doubt and regret following Adrian's (Talia Shire) death. "Creed" allows a new boxer to take center stage while honoring Rocky's past, allowing the franchise to continue to thrive in the 21st century.
1. Logan
With the success of the "X-Men" film franchise, the mutant who was always most likely to get his own spin-off series was Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). "X-Men Origins: Wolverine" left a lot to be desired, while "The Wolverine" was a step up in quality but still pretty forgettable. We had to suffer through a lot of mediocre outings to get what's easily the best "X-Men" film in addition to the best spin-off movie of all time, "Logan."
Instead of focusing on overly choreographed fight scenes and excessive CGI, "Logan" takes a step back. We see the former X-Man in a dystopian world where many of his friends and loved ones have died. It's up to him and a sick Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart) to protect a young girl, Laura (Dafne Keen), who isn't much different from Logan but represents a brighter future for mutant-kind. There's still plenty of action, but it's far more visceral than what we've gotten before from Wolverine. Past "X-Men" movies had to sanitize any fight scenes with Logan since his knuckle knives would obviously bloody up anyone. Here, we get to see him in full animal mode, earning the film its R-rating.
"Logan" is the rare spin-off that feels and looks differently from films that have come before in its franchise, but it still feels like it belongs. And it carries heavy thematic weight with Logan ruminating on his failures yet still fighting to give the next generation a decent change of having a good life. The ending of "Logan" is also refreshing in the current superhero landscape, as it feels like a definitive conclusion rather than a set-up to future installments. "Logan" is a threequel to a spin-off series, yet it feels like the most essential text within the "X-Men" continuity.