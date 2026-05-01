10 Best Movie Spin-Offs Of All Time, Ranked

Movie spin-offs are a tough proposition to pull off. On the one hand, like sequels, prequels, and remakes, spin-offs are based on pre-existing intellectual property. There's theoretically a fanbase already, but unlike a sequel that picks up with the adventures of the main protagonist, a spin-off follows someone new or someone who was only a supporting character previously.

The hope is that audiences will find this new person and story just as engaging as the source material. There are plenty of instances where these spin-offs fell flat on their faces, like "The Scorpion King" and "Evan Almighty." These exist as evidence that just because a film's loosely connected to something people liked doesn't mean it's guaranteed to be a hit.

But every once in a while, something strange happens. A studio puts out a spin-off, maybe it includes some original characters or maybe it doesn't, but it actually turns out to be a hit. Sometimes, those spin-offs spawn full-fledged franchises, where the spin-off's sequels wind up being even better.

These are the best movie spin-offs of all time. These are the films that had every right to be soulless cash grabs and wound up fleshing out their universes in some exceptionally interesting ways.