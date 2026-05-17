Bugonia Ending Explained: What Yorgos Lanthimos Was Saying With That Conclusion

Since 2018, Emma Stone and Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos have produced a number of wonderfully weird and unsettling collaborations. and in 2025, they created "Bugonia," a remake of South Korean director Jang Joon-hwan's 2003 film "Save the Green Planet!" So what does the ending of this darkly funny, deeply disturbing, and utterly bizarre film really mean?

Before we get into specifics regarding the story and ending of "Bugonia," let's talk about Stone and Lanthimos and their excellent, bonkers body of work thus far. "The Favourite," a strange retelling of the story of Queen Anne of England (Olivia Colman), is probably their most "normal" movie, all things considered. Then, in 2023, Stone and Lanthimos reunited to make "Poor Things," which adapts Alasdair Gray's 1992 novel and casts Stone as Bella Baxter, a woman who dies and then has her unborn infant's brain transplanted into her head, forcing her to rediscover life all over again. This won Stone her second Oscar after winning in 2017 for "La La Land." Then, in 2024, Stone and Lanthimos brought Jesse Plemons on board for the anthology film "Kinds of Kindness."

With "Bugonia," Lanthimos chose to work with both Stone and Plemons again and also enlisted the truly wonderful newcomer Aidan Delbis, comedian Stavros Halkias, and "Clueless" veteran Alicia Silverstone for supporting roles. The result is a truly jarring, strangely hilarious, and ultimately shocking movie that argues against rampant capitalism, the destruction of the Earth and its resources, and highlights a conspiracy theorist whose conspiracy might actually be right. Here's everything you need to know about the ending of "Bugonia," including Lanthimos's interesting take on what it says about humanity as a whole. Oh, and obviously: spoilers for "Bugonia" ahead!