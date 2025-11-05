The Most Disturbing Scene In Bugonia Uses A Classic Green Day Song

Spoilers for "Bugonia" follow.

The teaser trailer for Yorgos Lanthimos' "Bugonia" depicted Teddy (Jesse Plemons) flipping on a radio to play Green Day's "Basket Case." The following "Bugonia" trailer showed emotionally detached pharma CEO Michelle Fuller (Emma Stone) singing along to Chappell Roan's "Good Luck, Babe!" while she's driving. These are some odd needle drops since Lanthimos' movies are typically scored with classical music. That music, mixed with his trademark fisheye lens shots and off-kilter characters, adds to the alienation. So why use punk rock and pop music in "Bugonia?"

Stone told MTV UK that she suggested "Good Luck Babe" for the movie, while "Basket Case" reflects Teddy's characterization. Teddy and his cousin Don (Aidan Delbis) kidnap Michelle because they think she's an alien invader out to poison the Earth. First, they shave her head to prevent her from "contacting" other aliens. (Without her hair, Stone's big doe eyes look sinister and, well, alien.)

Then, Teddy takes it up a notch. Not satisfied with Michelle's compelled confession, he hooks her up to an electroshock torture rig and flips it, and "Basket Case" on. Teddy turns the voltage so high that the lights in the house (and the signal on the radio) flicker. Lanthimos keeps Michelle just out of frame, but we hear her muzzled screaming, and it'll make you squirm. Heartless CEO or not, she's still a semi-innocent woman in horrible pain.

"Basket case" is an often insulting (for Green Day, self-deprecating) term for someone whose neuroses and anxieties keep them from functioning "normally." Read the chorus of Green Day's "Basket Case" below:

"Sometimes I give myself the creeps. Sometimes my mind plays tricks on me. It all keeps adding up. I think I'm cracking up. Am I just paranoid or am I stoned?"

The phrase absolutely fits Teddy.