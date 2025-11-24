How To Watch Emma Stone's Bugonia At Home

The latest collaboration between Emma Stone and director Yorgos Lanthimos, which released in theaters on October 24 of this year, is now heading to premium video on demand.

Starting on Tuesday, November 25, 2025, you'll be able to buy or rent "Bugonia" on major PVOD platforms, with a Blu-ray and DVD release to follow on December 23 (just in time for the holidays, if you need to get a gift for one of your decidedly offbeat friends or loved ones). Written by Will Tracy, who worked on "Succession" and "The Menu" and is also the former editor in chief of the satirical publication The Onion, "Bugonia" introduces us to Stone's Michelle Fuller, an CEO who runs a massive pharmaceutical company called Auxolith. When two men who feel wronged by Auxolith — Teddy Gatz (Jesse Plemons, who previously worked with Stone and Lanthimos on "Kinds of Kindness") and his cousin Don (Aidan Delbis, making a truly astounding feature film debut) — kidnap Michelle, things take a weirder turn than you could possibly expect.

I'll circle back to Lanthimos and Stone's wonderfully strange string of collaborations in depth shortly, but before I even get there, let me just say this: "Bugonia" is wild (complimentary). There's no question that Stone has become one of our most fearless and audacious performers, earning her rightful place in the history books, and this surprisingly massive yet intimate film lets her, Plemons, and Delbis really showcase their talents. Without getting into major spoiler territory, though, what exactly is "Bugonia" about?