How To Watch Emma Stone's Bugonia At Home
The latest collaboration between Emma Stone and director Yorgos Lanthimos, which released in theaters on October 24 of this year, is now heading to premium video on demand.
Starting on Tuesday, November 25, 2025, you'll be able to buy or rent "Bugonia" on major PVOD platforms, with a Blu-ray and DVD release to follow on December 23 (just in time for the holidays, if you need to get a gift for one of your decidedly offbeat friends or loved ones). Written by Will Tracy, who worked on "Succession" and "The Menu" and is also the former editor in chief of the satirical publication The Onion, "Bugonia" introduces us to Stone's Michelle Fuller, an CEO who runs a massive pharmaceutical company called Auxolith. When two men who feel wronged by Auxolith — Teddy Gatz (Jesse Plemons, who previously worked with Stone and Lanthimos on "Kinds of Kindness") and his cousin Don (Aidan Delbis, making a truly astounding feature film debut) — kidnap Michelle, things take a weirder turn than you could possibly expect.
I'll circle back to Lanthimos and Stone's wonderfully strange string of collaborations in depth shortly, but before I even get there, let me just say this: "Bugonia" is wild (complimentary). There's no question that Stone has become one of our most fearless and audacious performers, earning her rightful place in the history books, and this surprisingly massive yet intimate film lets her, Plemons, and Delbis really showcase their talents. Without getting into major spoiler territory, though, what exactly is "Bugonia" about?
Bugonia is a fascinating, disturbing, and deeply strange film where you're never sure who to trust
When we first meet Michelle Fuller in "Bugonia," she is, without question, what someone in the aughts and 2010s would unironically describe as a "girlboss." After waking up in her palatial, mostly glass mansion (indicating that, as a person of extreme means, she's offered endless freedom in a world propped up by capitalism), Michelle does yoga, kickboxing training, runs several miles, and glamorizes herself before heading into the Auxolith offices (with her red-soled and very expensive Christian Louboutin pumps on display, just to really drive the point home about her wealth).
Despite running a company that, as we learn, has the power to cause active harm, Michelle enjoys the privileges of the very wealthy by building her fortune on the backs of others. If this was Teddy's sole reason for kidnapping her, audiences might understand; Teddy and Don live in a run-down, outdated house on the outskirts of town and are clearly barely scraping by even though Teddy works in one of the Auxolith fulfillment centers. The real reason that Teddy kidnaps Michelle, though, is a hell of a lot weirder.
Yes, Teddy is angry about Michelle's wealth and power and the generally imbalanced state of the world. There's another issue at play here, though: Teddy is irreversibly convinced that Michelle is a member of an alien race known as Andromedons, and he even eventually begins to believe that she's part of their royal family. By kidnapping her, shaving her hair (as he believes her hair is a communication device), and chaining her up in his basement, Teddy really, truly thinks he'll be able to make contact with her alien brethren, and he tortures her brutally to achieve this dubious goal.
Bugonia is the latest in a string of triumphs for Emma Stone and Yorgos Lanthimos
In 2018, Emma Stone and Yorgos Lanthimos worked on their first project together with "The Favourite," the critically acclaimed hit directed by Lanthimos and written by Tony McNamara. Frankly, "The Favourite" is the most straightforward and least bizarre film to come from this partnership to date, in that it focuses loosely on a real historical individual — the tragic figure of England's Queen Anne, played by Oscar winner Olivia Colman — and, really, the "weirdest" thing about it is the fish-eye lense Lanthimos utilizes. Stone and Lanthimos then worked together again in 2022 on "Bleat," a short film that's impossible to watch outside of honestly nonexistent screenings at this point (Lanthimos designed it to be viewed with a full orchestra), but then, in 2023, they collaborated once more for "Poor Things."
As Bella Baxter in "Poor Things" (which is an adaptation of the 1992 novel of the same name by Alasdair Gray), Stone quite literally gets to play with the entire human experience, beginning the film as a baby in an adult's body and eventually becoming a fully aware adult through a bizarre, unsettling, and often funny journey of self discovery. (Yeah, that journey involves a lot of sex.) Stone deservedly won her second Oscar for inhabiting the strangely relatable Bella, and one year later in "Kinds of Kindness," she played multiple characters in Lanthimos' anthology film, showing off her range yet again.
My point here is that, through her collaborations with Lanthimos, Stone — who's always been reliably great — has become one of our boldest and most fascinating performers, willing to take on massive challenges thanks to her bond with this director. "Bugonia" is yet another example of that, so be sure to check it out.