Charlize Theron Knew This 2005 Dystopian Sci-Fi Movie Would Be A Flop

Karyn Kusama's 2005 sci-fi film "Æon Flux" is a clumsy, badly written post-apocalypse thriller about the titular badass resistance fighter (Charlize Theron) and her adventures in the year 2415. The film was based on a strange and highly acclaimed MTV animated series by Peter Chung, a series noted for its arch, expressionistic style, aggressive sexuality, and BDSM-inflected imagery. The movie, in being live-action, dispensed with a lot of the show's arch style, and focused instead on the story. Sadly, the story is confusing and bad.

"Æon Flux" takes place mostly in the city-state of Bregna, several centuries after a virus wiped out 99% of the planet's human population. In the 25th century, the remaining five million humans live in that park-like city where everything seems placid, but the government of Bregna is mysterious and totalitarian and regularly kidnaps its own citizens. Æon Flux is from the city of Monica, which aims to tear down Bregna. She has psychic communication powers and other enhanced body parts, enabled by techno-widgets inserted into her person. The plot of the movie, if you can follow it, is about Æon's efforts to assassinate the Bregnan leader (Marton Csokas), and how a mysterious third organization has been manipulating both Bregna and the Monicans. Johnny Lee Miller, Francis McDormand, Peter Postelthwaite, and Sophie Okonedo also appear. Theron was nearly paralyzed during production.

"Æon Flux" cost $62 million to make, and only earned $52.3 million at the box office. It was panned by critics, and angered fans of the animated series. In a 2022 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Theron admitted that "Æon Flux" was a mistake, knowing right from the jump that the film would flop. In that situation, she said, you just have to fight through "to the bitter end."