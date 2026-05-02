Project Hail Mary's Sandra Hüller Starred In A Near-Perfect Murder Mystery Movie

In Phil Lord's and Christopher Miller's new sci-fi film "Project Hail Mary," German actress Sandra Hüller plays Eva Stratt, the government agent in charge of the titular Project. She is stern and forthright, knowing what needs to be done, serving as a contrast to the fearful and whimsical Dr. Grace (Ryan Gosling), the film's protagonist. Hüller's performance grounds the movie, reminding viewers that there is a whole world at stake and that the story isn't just about Dr. Grace's personal arc.

Hüller, like so many professional actors, first took an interest in her craft in high school, and pursued acting as a career in the years after her graduation. Throughout the 2000s and into the 2010s, Hüller appeared in many German productions, in addition to her continued career on the stage. In the United States, critics first took note of Hüller's talents in Maren Ade's 2016 film "Toni Erdmann," in which she played the daughter of a whimsical eccentric. Hüller also appeared in the 2021 sci-fi romance "I'm Your Man," which got a little bit of attention stateside.

2023 was a banner year for Hüller, however, as she appeared in two notable, penetrating German dramas that received a lot of awards attention and/or critical acclaim. In Jonathan Glazer's "The Zone of Interest," she played Hedwig Höss, the real-life wife of Rudolf Höss, the Nazi commandant in charge of Auschwitz. In that film, she embodied the banality of evil. It was one of the best films of 2023.

More famously, though, Hüller received an Academy Award nomination for her role in Justine Triet's crime drama "Anatomy of a Fall," a murder mystery wherein her character, Sandra, stands accused of murdering her husband. It, too, was one of the best films of 2023.