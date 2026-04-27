The Boys Star Erin Moriarty Knows How Fans Will React To The Show's Finale
Will "The Boys" Season 5 go out on top? It's sure looking that way. Critics were only provided seven out of eight episodes for review, but star Erin Moriarty believes fans will be very satisfied with the final episode. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the performer, who plays Starlight in the acclaimed superhero series, teased what viewers can expect from the upcoming episode. In her own words:
"It's a heartbreaking episode. It's not overtly cynical. When I read the finale as a script, it was my favorite episode this season, as it should be. I think the audience is going to be so immensely satisfied by the finale. I never like to give a resolute prediction like that, and I never have, but I'm saying it now because I have so much excitement and confidence in it."
"The Boys" Season 5 sees the United States of America under the control of Homelander (Antony Starr), who wants to find the V-One formula and become immortal. Starlight, meanwhile, is part of a resistance whose supporters get sent to so-called "freedom camps" by the authoritarian regime. Even so much as making a complimentary TikTok about her is enough for someone to be deemed an undesirable and locked away.
With Homelander's final plan coming to light on "The Boys," the series is heading toward a dramatic and exciting finale. That's exciting for fans and Moriarty, but series creator Eric Kripke is feeling the pressure.
Eric Kripke doesn't share Erin Moriarty's confident optimism about The Boys' finale
It seems that Erin Moriarty is more confident and optimistic than Eric Kripke regarding "The Boys" finale reception. In a separate interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Kripke revealed that fans disapproving of the episode could undo everyone's hard work throughout the years, ultimately changing their perception of the show for the worse. Here's what he had to say on the matter:
"It's super hard to do a finale. Fans will retroactively judge the show based on how they feel about the finale. If we stiff it, they will definitely say, 'Well, that show wasn't as good as we thought it was.' And it's almost like you're trying to secure your legacy with these finales. And it's the first finale I've ever done, too — so it's not like I have any experience with it. So I'm mostly anxious and girding my loins."
Kripke has also told fans not to expect the finale to be full of grandiose battles. Be that as it may, he promises it will feature showdowns that everyone has been looking forward to. But will the Resistance be able to finally stop Homelander and his goons once and for all? Who knows, but it seems that everyone involved put a lot of effort into the show's swan song, so we'll see how well it coheres — and what happens in the aftermath — when "The Boys" comes to an end on May 20, 2026.
"The Boys" Season 5 is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.