The Boys Star Erin Moriarty Knows How Fans Will React To The Show's Finale

Will "The Boys" Season 5 go out on top? It's sure looking that way. Critics were only provided seven out of eight episodes for review, but star Erin Moriarty believes fans will be very satisfied with the final episode. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the performer, who plays Starlight in the acclaimed superhero series, teased what viewers can expect from the upcoming episode. In her own words:

"It's a heartbreaking episode. It's not overtly cynical. When I read the finale as a script, it was my favorite episode this season, as it should be. I think the audience is going to be so immensely satisfied by the finale. I never like to give a resolute prediction like that, and I never have, but I'm saying it now because I have so much excitement and confidence in it."

"The Boys" Season 5 sees the United States of America under the control of Homelander (Antony Starr), who wants to find the V-One formula and become immortal. Starlight, meanwhile, is part of a resistance whose supporters get sent to so-called "freedom camps" by the authoritarian regime. Even so much as making a complimentary TikTok about her is enough for someone to be deemed an undesirable and locked away.

With Homelander's final plan coming to light on "The Boys," the series is heading toward a dramatic and exciting finale. That's exciting for fans and Moriarty, but series creator Eric Kripke is feeling the pressure.