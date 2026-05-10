Project Hail Mary Author Andy Weir's Favorite Scenes From The Movie Make So Much Sense

"Project Hail Mary" has been an unequivocal success, dominating the box office for weeks. The feel-good film of the year is a close-to-perfect adaptation of Andy Weir's best-selling sci-fi novel (although, like any adaptation, the movie has several big changes from the book).

The author was on set for a lot of the filming, and Weir feels good about the movie. He even used the adaptation as an opportunity to add a secret subplot to the story that didn't make it into his book. When it comes to picking a favorite scene, though, the author couldn't be coaxed into a single choice. Speaking to Space.com, Weir admitted that he narrowed it down to a tie between two scenes — and they couldn't be more different parts of the movie:

"It's kind of a tie. The first contact stuff when Ryland and Rocky are trying to interact with each other and create a shared language. And the other one would be the fishing sequence when they have to get a sample from Adrian's atmosphere, that's really pulse-pounding."

Weir's two favorite scenes couldn't be more different, but it actually makes a lot of sense why these would stand out for the author.