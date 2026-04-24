Now This Is Podracing: Disney Parks Is Getting New Boonta Eve Star Wars Merch [Exclusive]
No matter how you feel about "Star Wars: The Phantom Menace," pretty much every fan can agree that the prequel's podracing sequence is one of the most thrilling that the franchise has to offer. Without a single lightsaber in sight, the adrenaline-fueled race on Tatooine is fast-paced, exciting, and has plenty of spectacle to keep audiences glued to the screen.
Since the Boonta Eve classic is such a massive event in the "Star Wars" galaxy, it's become a staple for Lucasfilm and Disney to celebrate the sci-fi sporting scene as if it were any other race, complete with merchandise to wear while you're cheering on your favorite racer.
Joining the new Star Wars Day 2026 assortment of Endor merchandise from "Return of the Jedi," an assembly of Stormtrooper gear and collectibles, and other sporty memorabilia, Disney Parks has unveiled a little podracing merchandise collection for fans to wear out and about. If you're a fan of little Anakin Skywalker, supposedly the only human who can podrace, this gear is for you.
Welcome to the Boonta Eve Classic!
First up, we have a Boonta Eve moto shirt that looks like it wouldn't be out of place at a NASCAR race. It touts the rivalry between Anakin Skywalker and Sebulba in the podrace, featuring a coat of arms featuring both characters, as well as checkered flag logos with their names.
The front of the shirt gives Anakin Skywalker's podracer the spotlight, but the back lets Sebulba get in on the action too, albeit behind the young future Jedi/Sith. True fans of the podracing segment, especially those well-versed in the "Star Wars: Racer" video game, will enjoy seeing the list of the other racers, such as Mars Guo, Dud Bolt, Gasgano, and Ben Quadinaros.
Adding even more style, there's a Boonta Eve moto-zip jacket celebrating the Mos Espa Grand Arena, where the event takes place. This one also lets Anakin Skywalker take the spotlight, with his racer speeding around a checkered graphic. The back even sports the Skywalker name, as well as some other sporting logos tied to the race and his rival, Sebulba.
Don't worry about the fact that he went on to slay Jedi younglings and become one of the most ruthless tyrants of the galaxy. Remember the good times, and tell everyone that you were cheering on Anakin Skywalker before it was cool.
But wait! There's an X-wing shirt speeding in, too!
Keeping with the sporty theme of the podracing gear, we have one more piece of "Star Wars" fashion to show off. This sweatshirt puts the X-wing in the spotlight, with the signature starship of the Rebel Alliance depicted in a similarly racing style to the Boonta Eve shirts.
There are various Rebel Alliance insignias on the shirt, as well as a Jedi Knight graphic, which would seem to indicate that this is specifically about Luke Skywalker's X-wing, though the character is nowhere to be seen. Other logos celebrate the Rebel fleet and the T-65 model of the ship itself, and there's a faceless pilot helmet as well.
The X-wing is certainly one of the most popular ships in the "Star Wars" fleet, but if we're celebrating rebel ships, how about we get one for the B-wing? But I digress.
All of these items will be available at Disneyland and Disney World soon, so keep an eye out!