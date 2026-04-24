Now This Is Podracing: Disney Parks Is Getting New Boonta Eve Star Wars Merch [Exclusive]

No matter how you feel about "Star Wars: The Phantom Menace," pretty much every fan can agree that the prequel's podracing sequence is one of the most thrilling that the franchise has to offer. Without a single lightsaber in sight, the adrenaline-fueled race on Tatooine is fast-paced, exciting, and has plenty of spectacle to keep audiences glued to the screen.

Since the Boonta Eve classic is such a massive event in the "Star Wars" galaxy, it's become a staple for Lucasfilm and Disney to celebrate the sci-fi sporting scene as if it were any other race, complete with merchandise to wear while you're cheering on your favorite racer.

Joining the new Star Wars Day 2026 assortment of Endor merchandise from "Return of the Jedi," an assembly of Stormtrooper gear and collectibles, and other sporty memorabilia, Disney Parks has unveiled a little podracing merchandise collection for fans to wear out and about. If you're a fan of little Anakin Skywalker, supposedly the only human who can podrace, this gear is for you.