Disney Store's New Star Wars Day 2026 Merch Pits Rebels Vs Imperials And Celebrates Trilogies [Exclusive]
When you're a "Star Wars" fan, there are infinite ways to show your love for a galaxy far, far away. You can stock your shelves with the latest collectibles, you can fill your walls with dazzling artwork, or you can immerse yourself even more in the saga by reading countless books and comics. But sometimes the best way to celebrate your fandom is by showing it off to others wherever you go. That's where Disney Store's new jersey collection for Star Wars Day 2026 comes in.
Hot on the heels of their new collection paying tribute to the forest moon of Endor in "Return of the Jedi" and merchandise honoring the always-evolving legacy of stormtroopers, the latest wave of "Star Wars" merchandise is squarely focused on showing your spirit. No, not the spirit of Obi-Wan Kenobi, Yoda, Anakin Skywalker, or any number of late Jedi. Instead, it's about showing your love for the saga the same way you would your favorite sports team.
/Film is pleased to exclusively unveil a new collection of jerseys celebrating "Star Wars," from a pair of shirts that make you choose whether you're part of the Rebel Alliance or the Galactic Empire to an assortment of Spirit Jersey shirts that celebrate each episode of both the original trilogy and the prequel trilogy. Let's take a closer look below!
The Force is strong with Spirit Jersey's shirt collection
Who doesn't love a good mystery? Well, this one might drive you a little mad. That's because Spirit Jersey is offering a "Star Wars" mystery box that comes with one of seven possible shirts celebrating the films of the original trilogy and the prequel trilogy.
Each "Star Wars" Spirit Jersey mystery box includes one of seven pullover shirt designs featuring stunning concept art from "The Phantom Menace," "Attack of the Clones," "Revenge of the Sith," "A New Hope," "The Empire Strikes Back," and "Return of the Jedi." But that's only six shirts. The seventh is a mystery design, and we don't even know what's on it. There's a 1/36 chance of getting that rare mystery item.
Remember, this is a blind box item, so you're taking a gamble on getting the shirt you want. Hopefully you love all six of the movies, so you'll be happy with whichever design you pull out of the box. Otherwise, specific designs cannot be requested, and due to the unique nature of this item, there are no refunds, exchanges, or returns.
It's kind of a bummer that the sequel trilogy isn't included here, but maybe there was already so much recent merch for those movies that they didn't feel the need to include them. Surely some "Star Wars" fans will take it as some kind of secret message, though.
Each mystery box will cost $99.99, and they'll be available from Disney Store right here starting on April 24 at 11:00am ET. Happy hunting!
Are you a Rebel or an Imperial?
If you're the kind of "Star Wars" fan who also gets caught up in baseball season from time to time, then this pair of jerseys will bring your two passions together in one fashionable ensemble. Choose to align yourself with the Rebels or the Imperials with these baseball jerseys inspired by each side's respective color schemes.
The Rebels jersey ($74.99) features the bright orange color often worn by the pilots of the Rebel Alliance throughout the original "Star Wars" trilogy. An embroidered appliqué of an X-wing is included on the front of the jersey, while the back says "Rebels" and includes #77, referencing the year "Star Wars" first hit theaters. The sleeves also have a pilot's helmet and the logo of the Rebel Alliance.
Meanwhile, the Imperials jersey ($79.99) takes its colors from the Sith, featuring a red and black color scheme. The front includes an appliqué of Darth Vader's TIE Fighter, and just like the Rebels jersey, this one says Troopers on the back, along with a #77. The sleeves feature the helmet of a stormtrooper and the Galactic Empire logo.
Now if we could only slice through a baseball with a lightsaber, then we'd be totally set.
Both of these shirts will be available from Disney Store at the links above starting on April 24 at 11:00am ET.