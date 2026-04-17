Disney Store's New Star Wars Day 2026 Merch Pits Rebels Vs Imperials And Celebrates Trilogies [Exclusive]

When you're a "Star Wars" fan, there are infinite ways to show your love for a galaxy far, far away. You can stock your shelves with the latest collectibles, you can fill your walls with dazzling artwork, or you can immerse yourself even more in the saga by reading countless books and comics. But sometimes the best way to celebrate your fandom is by showing it off to others wherever you go. That's where Disney Store's new jersey collection for Star Wars Day 2026 comes in.

Hot on the heels of their new collection paying tribute to the forest moon of Endor in "Return of the Jedi" and merchandise honoring the always-evolving legacy of stormtroopers, the latest wave of "Star Wars" merchandise is squarely focused on showing your spirit. No, not the spirit of Obi-Wan Kenobi, Yoda, Anakin Skywalker, or any number of late Jedi. Instead, it's about showing your love for the saga the same way you would your favorite sports team.

/Film is pleased to exclusively unveil a new collection of jerseys celebrating "Star Wars," from a pair of shirts that make you choose whether you're part of the Rebel Alliance or the Galactic Empire to an assortment of Spirit Jersey shirts that celebrate each episode of both the original trilogy and the prequel trilogy. Let's take a closer look below!