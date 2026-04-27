The Pitt Season 2's Disappointing Character Exit Wasn't Originally Planned

Fans of "The Pitt" were understandably bummed when they learned that Supriya Ganesh's resident Dr. Samira Mohan won't return for the show's forthcoming third season. As it turns out, though, showrunner R. Scott Gemmill came up with the idea for Mohan to leave this fictional Pittsburgh emergency department partway through production on Season 2.

In a post-mortem of the Season 2 finale, "9:00 P.M.," on Vulture, Gemmill admitted that he didn't initially intend for Ganesh and Mohan to take their proverbial final bow in the massively popular show's second season ... but it was an idea that occurred to him during the writing process. Why? Well, as Gemmill told Kathryn VanArendonk, he thinks the show should feature a rotating cast and that audiences should never necessarily feel that their favorite is "safe" — or, as Gemmill put it, "It eliminates the false jeopardy some shows have."

So why Mohan? "This is somebody who doesn't have a job lined up and might not know where she's going next, and we're trying to build up the uncertainty that these young physicians face," Gemmill explained. Still, a concern many viewers expressed in the wake of the news that Ganesh and Mohan were checking out of "The Pitt" is that, after Tracy Ifeachor's Dr. Heather Collins left between Seasons 1 and 2, the show is writing off multiple women of color. This, according to Gemmill, is "just a by-product of having a diverse cast."

He went on to say, "We have a lot of women, and a lot of women of color. It's just coincidence more than anything else." While VanArendonk smartly points out that the only "safe" character, then, is Noah Wyle's protagonist Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch, I do understand why Mohan is leaving "The Pitt."