The Pitt Season 2's Mohan Storyline Has A Yellowjackets Problem

Spoilers for "The Pitt" Season 2 and "Yellowjackets" Season 2 ahead.

After two extremely trying day shifts at the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center's emergency room that we've been privy to (and who knows how many others like them off-screen), Supriya Ganesh's Dr. Samira Mohan is leaving "The Pitt" ahead of the hit medical drama's third season. To say that fans have been taking this hard would be an understatement, and it's no mystery why. A damn good doctor, the compassionate Mohan spends Season 2 of "The Pitt" dealing with nonstop stressful cases, including an especially heartbreaking one involving a patient with diabetes. All the while, her world seems to be crumbling around her, even as her boss, Noah Wyle's Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch, abrasively pressures her to embrace a different specialty (namely, geriatrics).

Now, Robby is a complicated, flawed individual by design, and Season 2 makes no effort to excuse his bad behavior toward Mohan, even as it takes steps to help us, as viewers, understand it. (There's a reason Mohan calls Robby a "d**k" to his face not once but twice this season.) At the same time, Mohan's Season 2 storyline is messy in ways that feel unintentional. Perhaps tellingly, showrunner R. Scott Gemmill has confirmed to Vulture that he didn't enter Season 2 expecting to write Mohan out of the series.

In addition to all that, I suspect that Season 2's Mohan problem also stems from Tracy Ifeachor's Dr. Heather Collins departing before "The Pit" Season 2, which was clearly not what the show's creators initially had in mind. Moreover, this entire situation reminds me of what happened just a few years ago when "Yellowjackets" star Juliette Lewis left the series, a creative decision that was quite transparently not part of the original vision for that show.