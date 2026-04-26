We Asked A Real-Life Marathon Runner: Does Tom Cruise Have Good Running Form In His Movies?

If you were to ask a random person to picture someone running in a movie, the odds are pretty damn good they would imagine Tom Cruise. Across more than three decades of being one of Hollywood's biggest A-list stars and action heroes, Cruise has spent a fair amount of time running in his movies. From thrillers like "The Firm" to his work as Ethan Hunt in "Mission: Impossible," running is a staple of Cruise's on-screen persona. But is he actually a good runner?

"When it comes to running form, obviously there's different types of running," Jeremy Miller, an accomplished endurance athlete who has run everything from half marathons to 100-mile races and everything in between, and who has developed a loyal following on Instagram, told /Film. He knows his stuff, and he helped us answer a very simple question: Does Tom Cruise have good running form?

"I do a little bit more of the endurance type stuff where I'm running maybe a half-marathon or a marathon," Miller said. "The thing with Hollywood is you only see him running for like three seconds at a time. So I doubt he's running more than 100 meters or something at any given point in time."

Cruise has a weird rule about running scenes in his movies. He typically runs alone. But that does make it a little easier for someone like Miller to analyze what he's doing. To his eye, at least, Cruise has the goods as a runner. It doesn't just look good on screen. As Miller explained: