5 Best Movies Like Netflix's Apex

Charlize Theron's "Apex" character is an avid outdoorswoman who does all sorts of physical activities, but mountain climbing is her speciality. At the start of the film, she watches in horror as a mountain climbing expedition goes horribly wrong and kills the man she loves. That's also how the silly-but-entertaining and surprisingly effective 2022 thriller "Fall" begins, as Becky (Grace Caroline Currey) watches her boyfriend tumble to his death at the start of the film. Wallowing in grief, Becky is coerced out of the house by her bestie Shilo (Virginia Gardner) for a new climbing expedition. But they won't be climbing a mountain this time — instead, the girls climb a derelict 2,000-foot-tall broadcasting tower. Things go horribly wrong from there. "Fall" is the only film on this list that doesn't feature a killer trying to murder the lead actress, but it's got enough pulse-quickening moments to keep you on edge. It's streaming on Netflix right now.