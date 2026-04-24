5 Best Movies Like Netflix's Apex
"Apex," a new Netflix thriller that pitts a determined Charlize Theron against a demented Taron Egerton, is now streaming. It's a fun, somewhat simple story that features a committed performance from its two leads. The film will also feel somewhat familiar to some viewers, as it follows a scenario seen in many other films: an attractive woman finds herself targeted by a smirking killer. As an added bonus, "Apex" is set in Australia, which is a surprisingly frequent setting for these kinds of stories. It's enough to make you never want to go to the land down under. If you enjoyed "Apex" and found yourself itching to watch something similar once the credits rolled, I've put together a list of five films that will scratch that itch.
Don't Move
"Apex" is a Netflix original, so what better way to start this list off than with another Netflix original? In 2024, the streamer released "Don't Move," a Sam Raimi-produced serial killer thriller starring "Yellowstone" vet Kelsey Asbille. "Apex" and "Don't Move" have a lot in common: they both focus on women grieving a recent loss (Charlize Theron's character in "Apex" has lost her boyfriend, while Asbille's character is grieving the death of a child). They also are both set in the wilderness and feature a charismatic killer trying to murder our lead heroine. "Don't Move" throws an interesting twist into the mix: the killer, played by Finn Wittrock, has injected Asbille's character with a paralytic, and when it takes hold she find she is unable to move (thus the title). How can a person frozen in place escape a killer giving chase? You'll have to watch the movie to see. It's currently streaming on Netflix.
Fall
Charlize Theron's "Apex" character is an avid outdoorswoman who does all sorts of physical activities, but mountain climbing is her speciality. At the start of the film, she watches in horror as a mountain climbing expedition goes horribly wrong and kills the man she loves. That's also how the silly-but-entertaining and surprisingly effective 2022 thriller "Fall" begins, as Becky (Grace Caroline Currey) watches her boyfriend tumble to his death at the start of the film. Wallowing in grief, Becky is coerced out of the house by her bestie Shilo (Virginia Gardner) for a new climbing expedition. But they won't be climbing a mountain this time — instead, the girls climb a derelict 2,000-foot-tall broadcasting tower. Things go horribly wrong from there. "Fall" is the only film on this list that doesn't feature a killer trying to murder the lead actress, but it's got enough pulse-quickening moments to keep you on edge. It's streaming on Netflix right now.
Dead Calm
Being stuck on a boat with Nicole Kidman doesn't sound so bad. Unfortunately, if Billy Zane is there, you've got problems. At least that's the case in "Dead Calm," Phillip Noyce's crackling 1989 thriller. Like Charlize Theron's character in "Apex," our protagonists are grappling with a recent death in the family and decide to take a trip (in Australia, naturally). That trip has husband and wife Rae (Kidman) and John (Sam Neill) take their yacht to sea. While drifting about the Pacific Ocean, the couple comes across a man (Zane) on a sinking, empty boat. John and Rae invite Zane's character aboard, and then things go very, very wrong. Moral of the story: don't let Billy Zane on your boat. This one is streaming (for free!) on Tubi and Kanopy right now.
Wolf Creek
Greg McLean's "Wolf Creek" spawned both a sequel and a TV series, which is kind of surprising because the original film is so damn nasty and unpleasant. The story (inspired by real serial killers) follows three young people on a trip through Australian outback (naturally). During their journey, the trio encounter Mick Taylor (John Jarratt) who at first seems like a really nice bloke. Of course, that's all an act, and Mick is actually a sadistic serial killer who wants to turn these three travelers into mincemeat. Jarratt is quite good here playing a truly evil villain who seems quite pleased with all the pain he inflicts. Stream it now on Tubi.
Dangerous Animals
Sean Byrne's "Dangerous Animals" has a rather ingenious concept: a serial killer who uses sharks as a weapon. It's like "Jaws" with a twist. Jai Courtney gives arguably his very best performances as Tucker, a burly Australian guy who abducts women, takes them out on his boat, and then feeds them to sharks. Hassie Harrison is Zephyr, a surfer who is Tucker's latest captive. But she's determined to not be a victim. Byrne could've taken a hacky approach to this material, but "Dangerous Animals" actually plays things with a straight face, which makes the film all the more enjoyable. Check this one out streaming on Hulu and Shudder.