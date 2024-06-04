The Real Australian Serial Killers Who Inspired Horror Film Wolf Creek

It's difficult to define what makes a film "underrated," but in the landscape of slasher movies, the Australian franchise "Wolf Creek" is my go-to answer for "most underrated." It does seem strange to give the series that distinction considering there are two "Wolf Creek" feature films, a two-season television continuation series, two novels, and a rumored third film currently in development, but the average movie fan has no idea what "Wolf Creek" is or why John Jarratt's Mick Taylor is one of the scariest killers out there. And yet, the series has continued on and expanded in the ways that it has because it's genuinely terrifying.

Writer/director Greg McLean first started on the script for "Wolf Creek" back in the late '90s, but knew something was missing. His first take was a far more traditional slasher, but it was after seeing media of an Australian serial killer on TV that he elected to rewrite the script and flesh out his villain.

Mick Taylor doesn't hide behind a mask like Michael Myers or Jason Voorhees, he instead lures in his victims with Outback charm. McLean has said that he wanted Taylor to embody Australian archetypal characters and "famous Australian exports" like Steve Irwin and Crocodile Dundee, which would lull folks into an unsuspecting sense of comfort. Once his victims were in his clutches, the real terror would appear, which McLean also borrowed from real-life influences. However, instead of the endlessly positive and helpful nature of someone like Irwin, the real Mick Taylor was more in line with two different men who committed atrocious acts and terrorized Australia for real — Bradley Murdoch and Ivan Milat.