Two Avengers: Doomsday Actors Were In The Remake Of A Beloved '60s Sci-Fi Show

Most fans of sci-fi television likely remember "The Prisoner," Patrick McGoohan's surreal one-season series from 1967. In "The Prisoner," McGoohan played an unnamed spy who, in the show's opening sequence, is seen angrily quitting his job. He returns home, only to be gassed by a mysterious figure and transported to a bizarre place called the Village. The Village is a candy-colored carnival world where people speak to each other in an aggressively polite manner, wear bizarrely bright clothes, and don't have names. They only refer to one another by numbers.

McGoohan's character is called Number Six, and he finds that the Village is overseen by a mysterious cabal of handlers who can monitor everything in town. No one is allowed to leave the Village, as its borders are policed by enormous, seemingly living balloons called Rovers. Number Six doesn't even know where the Village is on the planet. The villain of the piece is the sinister Number Two. Many actors played Number Two over the course of the show's 17 episodes, although Leo McKern held the record with three. Who is Number One? Watch the show to find out.

"The Prisoner" was singular and bizarre. Although it only lasted for 17 episodes, it looms large in the pop consciousness. At least as far as sci-fi fans were concerned. We called it one of the best TV shows of the 1960s.

In 2009, AMC made the (perhaps unwise) choice to remake "The Prisoner" for a modern audience. The 2009 series only lasted six episodes, and starred Jim Caviezel as Number 6. Sir Ian McKellen played Number 2, while Hayley Atwell played a character who calls herself Number 4-15.

In a fun coincidence, McKellen and Atwell will both appear in the upcoming superhero flick "Avengers: Doomsday."