First Coyote Vs Acme Trailer Has The Looney Tunes Rage Against Their Corporate Machine

For those just tuning in: "Coyote vs. Acme" was saved by an unlikely party in 2025 after being shelved by Warner Bros. Discovery in a much publicized and heavily criticized move. The movie's journey to the screen has been arduous, to say the least, but the wait is almost over. Director Dave Green's live-action/animation hybrid — which is based on a screen story credited to James Gunn, Jeremy Slater, and the film's official screenwriter, Samy Burch – is almost upon us, and its trailer has been released for your viewing pleasure.

Notably, "Coyote vs. Acme" isn't your average "Looney Tunes" project about the eponymous canine's relentless pursuit of the Road Runner. No, in this film, Wile E. Coyote finds himself engulfed in a legal battle as he tries to sue the Acme Corporation for selling him dodgy products through the years. This is why Coyote has never been able to capture the fast-running bird. What's more, John Cena will play a human Looney Tune in "Coyote vs. Acme," as his character is the attorney tasked with defending the corporate elites. Will Forte, meanwhile, plays the attorney who accepts Coyote's case.

Green's upcoming feature is one of /Film's most anticipated movies of 2026, but how are we feeling about it now that we've seen some actual footage? Let's dig into it and examine what's going on.