First Coyote Vs Acme Trailer Has The Looney Tunes Rage Against Their Corporate Machine
For those just tuning in: "Coyote vs. Acme" was saved by an unlikely party in 2025 after being shelved by Warner Bros. Discovery in a much publicized and heavily criticized move. The movie's journey to the screen has been arduous, to say the least, but the wait is almost over. Director Dave Green's live-action/animation hybrid — which is based on a screen story credited to James Gunn, Jeremy Slater, and the film's official screenwriter, Samy Burch – is almost upon us, and its trailer has been released for your viewing pleasure.
Notably, "Coyote vs. Acme" isn't your average "Looney Tunes" project about the eponymous canine's relentless pursuit of the Road Runner. No, in this film, Wile E. Coyote finds himself engulfed in a legal battle as he tries to sue the Acme Corporation for selling him dodgy products through the years. This is why Coyote has never been able to capture the fast-running bird. What's more, John Cena will play a human Looney Tune in "Coyote vs. Acme," as his character is the attorney tasked with defending the corporate elites. Will Forte, meanwhile, plays the attorney who accepts Coyote's case.
Green's upcoming feature is one of /Film's most anticipated movies of 2026, but how are we feeling about it now that we've seen some actual footage? Let's dig into it and examine what's going on.
Coyote vs. Acme's difficult road to the screen makes its satire feel even more biting
"Coyote vs. Acme" is out to criticize and poke fun at the corporate United States, which is quite fitting considering the film's difficult journey to the screen. In short, the movie was initially shelved so Warner Bros. Discovery could obtain a $30 million tax write-off — a move many folks perceived as being disrespectful toward the people who put a whole lot of effort into making the film. Fortunately, Ketchup Entertainment stepped in to save the day, and "Coyote vs. Acme" feels more relevant than ever as a result.
"Coyote vs. Acme" probably wasn't designed to rage against Warner Bros. Discovery specifically. However, the turbulent nature of its release makes the company look like the allegorical corporate villain that Coyote and Kevin Avery are out to defeat in the film. As Will Forte's character notes, "These companies think they can do whatever they want, and we're sick of it." He's referring to Acme selling dodgy products without dealing with any repercussions. However, the sentiment also applies to conglomerates that are willing to bury people's hard work until an opportunity arises to sell it off to the highest bidder.
Regardless of its intent, "Coyote vs. Acme" looks like a lot of fun, and it's great to see the Looney Tunes back on our screens. Hopefully, the movie performs well at the box office and shows its original corporate overlords why it's a bad idea to shelve people's artistic creations for tax write-offs.
"Coyote vs. Acme" hits theaters on August 28, 2026.