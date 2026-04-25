The Pitt Star Noah Wyle Has Debunked A Dr. Robby Fan Theory Ahead Of Season 3

This article contains spoilers for "The Pitt" Season 2 finale.

The second season of "The Pitt" is over, and even though "The Pitt" is not a mystery-box show and some people are just straight-up watching it wrong, some people have fan theories about an infant who prominently featured this season. So will Noah Wyle's Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch adopt Baby Jane Doe, the newborn who's abandoned at the beginning of Season 2 and gets a full exam in Robby's busy emergency department?

No. According to a Vulture interview with Wyle and showrunner R. Scott Gemmill, Robby is not going to become a father. Not now, anyway.

"We knew the baby was going to be in his arms at the end," Gemmill said of the season's final shot (besides the post-credits scene), which sees Robby tearfully talking to Baby Jane Doe ("Jane Doe" is a standard name for anonymous women). So what's the narrative purpose of putting Robby and Baby Jane Doe in the last moments of this episode? Well, it has to do with Robby's deteriorating mental health and suicidal ideation, something he clearly can't comfortably discuss with his friends and colleagues. That's why he delivers a speech about life being worth living to this tiny baby. "It's someone who will never tell his secrets and never be able to speak back," Wyle told critic and writer Kathryn VanArendonk. "It's the perfect confessional."

Still, Wyle made it clear that Robby, who heads out on a three-month sabbatical after the Season 2 finale, is not filling out adoption papers. "He's not [adopting Baby Jane Doe]," Wyle confirmed. "I think Robby hits the road and thinks to himself, 'Boy, it would have been nice to be in a better place where I could actually have taken that kid. Maybe one day.'"