The Pitt Star Noah Wyle Has Debunked A Dr. Robby Fan Theory Ahead Of Season 3
This article contains spoilers for "The Pitt" Season 2 finale.
The second season of "The Pitt" is over, and even though "The Pitt" is not a mystery-box show and some people are just straight-up watching it wrong, some people have fan theories about an infant who prominently featured this season. So will Noah Wyle's Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch adopt Baby Jane Doe, the newborn who's abandoned at the beginning of Season 2 and gets a full exam in Robby's busy emergency department?
No. According to a Vulture interview with Wyle and showrunner R. Scott Gemmill, Robby is not going to become a father. Not now, anyway.
"We knew the baby was going to be in his arms at the end," Gemmill said of the season's final shot (besides the post-credits scene), which sees Robby tearfully talking to Baby Jane Doe ("Jane Doe" is a standard name for anonymous women). So what's the narrative purpose of putting Robby and Baby Jane Doe in the last moments of this episode? Well, it has to do with Robby's deteriorating mental health and suicidal ideation, something he clearly can't comfortably discuss with his friends and colleagues. That's why he delivers a speech about life being worth living to this tiny baby. "It's someone who will never tell his secrets and never be able to speak back," Wyle told critic and writer Kathryn VanArendonk. "It's the perfect confessional."
Still, Wyle made it clear that Robby, who heads out on a three-month sabbatical after the Season 2 finale, is not filling out adoption papers. "He's not [adopting Baby Jane Doe]," Wyle confirmed. "I think Robby hits the road and thinks to himself, 'Boy, it would have been nice to be in a better place where I could actually have taken that kid. Maybe one day.'"
Baby Jane Doe is a source of comfort for multiple doctors throughout the day seen on Season 2 of The Pitt
Another reason it feels so right for Robby to deliver his last Season 2 monologue on "The Pitt" to Baby Jane Doe is that, throughout this season, this little abandoned infant has been a source of community and comfort for Robby and his coworkers in this fictional Pittsburgh emergency department. Charge nurse Dana Evans (Katherine LaNasa), who's one of the first people to treat the baby when she's discovered, dotes on the infant whenever she can (and is the one who directly tells Robby that somebody needs to foster the baby, which is what probably led to all of these fan theories about an adoption).
Resident Trinity Santos, played by real-life Broadway star Isa Briones, sings a lullaby to the baby in a Filipino dialect called Hiligaynon (specifically, the song itself is a traditional lullaby from the Phillippines titled ""Ili-Ili, Tulog Anay"), giving her a moment to take a breather during a busy shift and also giving the character an opportunity to show her softer side.
Amidst the chaos of the emergency room we see in "The Pitt," Baby Jane Doe, who's hanging out in the pediatrics room that served as a makeshift morgue during the harrowing mass shooting in the back half of Season 1, is a respite for the doctors. At the end of the season, she proves to be a safe harbor for Robby, too ... even though he's not adopting her.
The final scene of The Pitt Season 2 is about Robby's mental state — not their future
So what happens with Robby and Baby Jane Doe in the pediatrics room at the emergency department? After a harrowing shift, a fight with his best friend and night-shift counterpart, Dr. Jack Abbot (Shawn Hatosy), and a flat-out admission that he's experiencing suicidal ideation to his buddy Duke Ekins (Jeff Kober), Robby notices that the baby is crying and swaddles her before holding her. Through visible tears, Robby makes a startling confession to the baby about his own past ... and the truth about his mother. As he says:
"You got off to kind of a rough start, didn't you, little one? Well, that makes two of us. I got abandoned too. When I was eight. But I got through all of that, and so will you. I've got a good feeling that you're going to be just fine. Everything's going to be just fine. You've got so many wonderful things to see and so many people to love ahead of you."
This moment is both a perfect ending and a pivotal one in Robby's journey; he's saying this to himself as a reminder that he has so much to live for, despite feeling completely hopeless for 15 straight hours. Noah Wyle said as much in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter about Robby's final moments in Season 2. "Knowing that if he wants to see more wonderful things and have people love him, he's going to have to meet that universe more than halfway," Wyle told the outlet about where "The Pitt" leaves his capable yet troubled physician. "And how to go about doing it is what we're playing with now."
"The Pitt" is streaming on HBO Max now.