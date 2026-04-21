The Pitt Star You Likely Forgot Was In Christopher Nolan's Tenet

Fiona Dourif has completely changed her career with her role on HBO Max's hit medical drama "The Pitt." While Dourif had long been known as a mainstay in horror movies, now, in her 40s, she's a bigger star than she's ever been thanks to her work as Dr. Cassie McKay.

Even real-life doctors say "The Pitt" is pretty realistic. That's only further helped viewers latch onto the show and the characters who make it what it is, and the considerate, empathetic Dr. McKay has been a huge part of that. But years before she put on scrubs to save lives on this breakout series, Dourif co-starred in Christopher Nolan's time-bending thriller "Tenet."

Released in 2020, Nolan's sci-fi movie follows a secret agent known only as the Protagonist (John David Washington) as he embarks on a dangerous mission to prevent the start of World War III. From there, however, things get increasingly weird, with lots of surprisingly practical time-bending action along the way. Meanwhile, Washington is joined in the "Tenet" cast by the likes of Robert Pattinson ("The Batman"), Elizabeth Debicki ("The Crown"), and Kenneth Branagh ("Murder on the Orient Express"), although Dourif has her own part to play in the proceedings.

Specifically, Dourif co-stars in "Tenet" as Wheeler, a soldier who leads Blue Team under the watch of the Tenet organization's military commander Ives (Aaron Taylor-Johnson). Her role is relatively small compared to the movie's leads, but beyond that, Dourif is loaded down with military gear the whole time. So, it would be pretty easy for anyone familiar with her work to not immediately recognize her. (In the film, anyway; Dourif took a clear photo of herself alongside Pattinson on the "Tenet" set during production, as you can see here.)