The Pitt Season 2's Most Intense Moment Feels Like A Secret ER Sequel

This article contains spoilers for Season 2 of "The Pitt."

If you're a fan of "The Pitt," the HBO Max medical drama created by R. Scott Gemmill alongside collaborators Noah Wyle and John Wells, you might also be a fan of "ER." If that's the case, you might have caught a major parallel between these two beloved shows during the Season 2 finale of "The Pitt."

In "9:00 P.M.," the season finale of the massively successful second season of "The Pitt," Wyle's protagonist Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch is all set to leave for a three-month sabbatical when an ambulance arrives at the end of his shift. Fresh off an intense argument with his best friend and night-shift counterpart, Dr. Jack Abbot (Shawn Hatosy), Robby snaps back into work mode when he hears that the woman in the ambulance, Nicole Wolf's Judith Lastrade, is experiencing blurred vision, high blood pressure, and swelling in her legs. She thinks she's having a stroke, but Robby correctly diagnoses her with preeclampsia — a condition that might have been caught sooner if Judith weren't committed to a "free" and "natural" birth with zero medical intervention.

So how does this connect to "ER?" Real fans of that series may have immediately connected this moment to "Love's Labor's Lost," a Season 1 episode of "ER" that took the show from good to great. In that episode, Anthony Edwards' lead character, Dr. Mark Greene, treats a pregnant woman named Jodi O'Brien (Colleen Wolf) and fails to diagnose her with full-blown eclampsia, and this failure to diagnose leads to her tragic death. In both shows, the patients are experiencing high blood pressure but meet two different fates ... and in both shows, the danger of a condition like preeclampsia challenges a devoted doctor.