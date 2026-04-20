The Pitt Night Shift Spin-Off Chances Addressed By Noah Wyle And Showrunner

"The Pitt" is designed to last, even if we can't quite say the same for the poor souls tasked with surviving a day in the emergency department of the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center. The sheer stress and chaos depicted in the show have inevitably had effects behind the scenes, of course, as the cast is experiencing a bit of turnover from Season 2 to Season 3. But, no matter how much changes, the core premise of this procedural drama will continue to stay the same.

Unless it doesn't?

That's actually been the cry of a vocal segment of the fanbase (not the ones who don't know how to watch TV), who have eagerly voiced their hopes for a different approach to "The Pitt." On the face of it, a spin-off focused primarily on the night shift employees of the emergency department makes plenty of sense. While Noah Wyle's Dr. Michael Robinavitch rules the roost during the day, his hard-edged counterpart Jack Abbot (Shawn Hatosy) has remained a fan-favorite character and an obvious choice to give even more screen time to in the future. What better way to do that than with "The Pitt: The Night Shift" and really dig deep into the shenanigans that must be going on once the sun goes down?

Well, as promising as this may be, viewers shouldn't get too excited just yet. In the aftermath of that finale full of revelations (and karaoke), Deadline caught up with both executive producer/writer and director Wyle and creator R. Scott Gemmill about the possibilities of this oft-discussed night shift show. Unfortunately, both tossed some cold water on the idea. As Wyle bluntly put it, "Anything is possible, but it's not probable." That said, there's still reason to look forward to Season 3.