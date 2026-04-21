Lee Cronin's The Mummy Ending Doesn't Work For One Reason

Warning: this article discusses the final scenes of "Lee Cronin's The Mummy" and enters spoiler territory.

"Lee Cronin's The Mummy" will likely be best remembered for its extensive, gnarly gore. There are all kinds of gross, painful scenes of nasty body horror throughout the movie, and the extended climax erupts into an orgy of delightfully sick stuff. Horrible things happen to people's teeth and fingernails. Large strips of skin are peeled off people's sticky, pus-ridden bodies. There is a fun moment involving embalming fluid. And definitely don't eat the deviled eggs.

Story-wise, however, "The Mummy" is nothing more than the 1,000th "Exorcist" retread. It followed the misadventures of an American family after their kidnapped child/sibling, Katie (Natalie Grace), was returned to them after an eight-year absence. Katie was found in a sarcophagus, wrapped in mysterious bands of cloth, and crisscrossed with scars. Something terrible happened to her. Perhaps predictably, it will be revealed that Katie is possessed by an ancient Egyptian demon, and the demon has been using Katie's body and its own dark magic to wreak terror among the fam.

Audiences will eventually learn the identity of Katie's kidnapper, identified in the credits only as "the Magician" (Hayat Kamille). The Magician is part of an intergenerational legacy that has been shunting the demon from body to body for years, keeping it safely trapped in a sarcophagus. A resourceful Egyptian cop Detective Zaki (May Calamawy) manages to locate the Magician, and shoots her in the chest. It seems that the "bad guy" has been karmically punished for her demonic malfeasance and kidnapping habit.

Sadly, the Magician is punished a second time in an epilogue, and it feels tacked on. It also feels really mean-spirited and kind of undermines much of the movie's visceral effectiveness.