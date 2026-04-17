Why Lee Cronin's The Mummy Is Getting Strong Reactions And Prompting Damage Control

This article contains light spoilers for "Lee Cronin's The Mummy."

If you're a chronically online horror movie fan, chances are good that you've seen "BRENDAN FRASER IS NOT IN LEE CRONIN'S THE MUMMY" posted incessantly by the official Blumhouse X account. While it initially felt like an ill-advised bit, it now seems that Blumhouse was doing some preemptive damage control. To wit: "The Mummy" is a household title, but it's one that means very different things to different people. Unlike, say, "Star Wars," whose numerous pieces of media are all part of the same franchise, "The Mummy" has undergone several iterations unrelated to each other.

There's the original Universal Monsters cycle of films beginning in 1932, the Hammer horror cycle beginning in 1959, the ill-fated "Dark Universe" version starring Tom Cruise from 2017, and most famously the adventure franchise starring Brendan Fraser, which began in 1999. Given the latter's continual popularity and recognition, not to mention the news that the series has been revived for a legacy sequel, it's obvious that Blumhouse had some confusion to clear up.

While the company has done their darndest to explain the lack of Brendan Fraser in "Lee Cronin's The Mummy," it isn't the only hurdle presented by Stephen Sommers' films that the new movie faces. "Lee Cronin's The Mummy" isn't a sequel, reboot, or remake to any of the previous "Mummy" features, though it's certainly informed by them. In this way, there's little difference between the film doing its own thing with the creature and various werewolf, vampire, and zombie movies, save for the fact that the title deliberately invokes the other films' heritage. "Lee Cronin's The Mummy" seeks to make the mummies scary again, and its use of revisited, remixed tropes and elements is what helps Cronin achieve this goal.