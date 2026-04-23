The Boys Season 5 Finally Addresses The Annie Shapeshifter Plot Controversy

Spoilers for "The Boys" Season 5, Episode 4, "King of Hell" follow.

In Season 5 of "The Boys," Annie January/Starlight (Erin Moriarty) is at a low point, feeling like a failure for not saving enough people from Homelander's (Antony Starr) regime.

Back in the Season 4 finale, she had to abandon her boyfriend Hughie (Jack Quaid) to be captured. Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) clocked in the Season 5 premiere that shame kept Annie from rescuing Hughie earlier. In Episode 3, Annie briefly thought Hughie had died and she emotionally collapsed. After that, the stress finally got to her and she took off. Annie is absent from the Boys' mission in Episode 4, during which Hughie expresses some frustration with her — a frustration that a lot of the audience will share.

Back in "The Boys" Season 4, Annie was abducted and impersonated by a shapeshifter (also Erin Moriarty, who talked with TVLine about that acting experience) who slept with Hughie several times. When Annie escaped, she was furious ... at Hughie, for not noticing the imposter. It's as if she didn't understand her boyfriend had been raped by deception. Critics and fans called it victim-blaming.

In this episode, Hughie opens up to Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) about Annie acting like she was the one most traumatized by his own near-death experience. "I got bad-touched by a shapeshifter last year, and [Annie] still found a way to make it about her," Hughie adds.

This is the show retroactively addressing its own problematic writing from the Season 4 finale. The writers of "The Boys" must've heard the criticism, given they went out of their way to bring the storyline back up in this specific way. But it also doesn't seem like they want to dwell on it, either.