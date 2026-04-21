Clint Eastwood Wishes More People Had Seen His Underrated World War II Movie

In 2006, Clint Eastwood oversaw one of the most ambitious war movie projects ever, directing "Flags of Our Fathers" and "Letters from Iwo Jima" back-to-back to dramatize two different perspectives on the Battle of Iwo Jima. But while the former made $33.6 million at the domestic box office, the latter made less than half of that. For Eastwood, that was a real shame, as he'd wanted American audiences to see war from a different cultural perspective.

The Battle of Iwo Jima took place in February and March of 1945 and saw Allied forces storm the island of Iwo Jima, clashing with the Imperial Japanese Army before ultimately overcoming their opponents and raising an American flag on the island. It was a bloody conflict that ended after almost 7,000 US Marines and 18,000 Japanese soldiers had lost their lives. "Flags of our Fathers" depicted the battle from the perspective of the Marine Corps and Navy soldiers, while "Letters from Iwo Jima" showed the Japanese perspective.

Eastwood has made no secret of his conservative leanings over the years, but in 2006 he actually managed to make two films that were critical of war. That's more than can be said for his less than accurate 2014 effort "American Sniper," which faced criticism for its simplistic depiction of the Iraq war and jingoistic undertone. But Eastwood intended for "Letters from Iwo Jima" in particular to make audiences uncomfortable, and ultimately earned praise for his willingness to depict the the horrors of war, and for delivering an intimate portrait of the Japanese soldiers involved. Despite all this, however, "Letters from Iwo Jima" only made $13.7 million in the United States, earning most of its $68 million gross overseas and becoming much more commercially successful in Japan.