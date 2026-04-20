Conjuring Director Michael Chaves Pivots To Dark Fantasy With 2026's Must-Read Comic [Exclusive]

Horror filmmaker Michael Chaves ("Conjuring: Last Rites") has embarked on his first-ever comic: dark fantasy miniseries "Corpse Knight," published by Skybound Entertainment. Skybound supplied /Film with a preview of "Corpse Knight" #1 and, in correspondence over email, Chaves told us about writing this gothic horror adventure.

Set in 15th century France, "Corpse Knight" follows a little girl named Foy after her father is murdered by bandits dressed like knights. One night, these bandits return to rob and rape Foy. Inspired by a story her papa once told her about Joan of Arc praying a little boy back to life, she prays for her father to return ... and he does, as a silent zombie, slaughtering the men attacking his daughter. Foy sets out with her father, now dressed in the armor once worn by his murderer, to find Joan of Arc in hopes that God can set her papa right.

Skybound Entertainment

Skybound Entertainment

Skybound Entertainment

"The way the film business is right now, no one's making epic fantasy period pieces unless it's established IP. And no one's greenlighting a movie with a kid and a walking corpse in the lead," said Chaves, explaining why for "Corpse Knight" he turned to comics. "I think we all have these projects that never see the light of day and I just didn't want that to happen with this story."

Chaves praised the book's artist Matthew Roberts and editor Alex Antone for bringing the comic to life, even as he took to the challenge of a new storytelling medium: "In film, you have so many tools at your disposal. In comics, every single panel has to carry that weight on its own. You're asking the reader to feel motion and time without actually showing it."