The Umbrella Academy's Creator Had An Unmade Batman Comic Pitch That Looks Incredible

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Most people are lucky if they get to live one dream job — writer and musician Gerard Way has two. Growing up in New Jersey as a comic book fan, Way intended to pursue an art career. But during his Cartoon Network internship in New York City, the 9/11 attacks happened and left Way as shaken as the rest of America. He pivoted to music and co-founded the pop-punk/rock band My Chemical Romance (which includes his bassist brother Mikey Way).

Through the success of My Chemical Romance, Way has been able to re-enter comics. Acclaimed Scottish writer Grant Morrison was his comic-writing mentor, while The Smashing Pumpkins first inspired the Way brothers to start a band. Between his two careers, Way is the heir to both Morrison and the Pumpkins' Billy Corgan.

Way's most acclaimed comic, "The Umbrella Academy," (drawn by Gabriel Bá) is about superpowered (and dysfunctional) adoptive siblings. Boosted in popularity by the Netflix TV series adaptation, "Umbrella Academy" is like "X-Men" meets Wes Anderson's "The Royal Tenenbaums" (an influence cited by "Umbrella Academy" showrunner Steve Blackman). As a comic writer, Way also left his mark on the Spider-Verse: He co-created the mecha Spider-Woman, Peni Parker, in 2014.

Even with My Chemical Romance's temporary break-up, Way is a busy person — and because of that, he never managed to write his pitch for a Batman mini-series to DC: "Batman: Kingdom of the Mad." DC approved the series for its Vertigo publishing line, but it still never happened.

While Way has revealed some concept art and story details for the unmade series over the years (see a cover page below), that'll only make you sadder that he never actually brought Batman into the "Kingdom of the Mad."