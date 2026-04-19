5 Forgotten '90s Action Movies That Still Hold Up Today

Joe Huff (Brian Bosworth) is a tough cop with a mullet who marches to the beat of his own drum. His speciality is infiltrating biker gangs, so naturally the FBI blackmails our hero to take down a villainous brotherhood in Mississippi after he goes full-on Dirty Harry with some perps while serving a suspension.

Still, that description doesn't encapsulate the insanity that is Craig R. Baxley's "Stone Cold." The opening moments see Joe gun down a group of psychopaths who shoot through all of the Ritz crackers in a grocery store to make a point. One baddie slips while running down the aisle and goes flying into a display. Moments later, we see a biker enter a church and blast a priest through a window following a baptism. Why, you ask? Because this gang shoots priests in front of babies for fun.

"Stone Cold" essentially moves from one unhinged set-piece to the next, and it's awesome. Lance Henriksen also stars as one of the villains, chewing more scenery than Galactus every time he consumes a planet. Add this to the list of the best so-bad-it's-good films, even though I'd argue "Stone Cold" is a bona fide masterpiece of disreputable cinema.