What The Best Horror Film Festival In America Taught Me About My Favorite Genre

I've been writing about film for nearly 20 years, but I don't attend the major film festivals. It's not because I lack the desire, but because the entertainment industry can be relentlessly cost-prohibitive to the average person. Instead, I've carved out my own path, spending much of my time haunting smaller, genre-specific festivals — typically those rooted in the Midwest, LGBTQIA+ spaces, or the blood-soaked, boundary-pushing world of horror. There's a certain magic in these spaces, an intimacy and authenticity that feels increasingly rare.

A few years ago, I took a risk and attended the Overlook Film Festival in New Orleans, Louisiana. My motivation was singular: they were screening one of my favorite movies of all time, "Phantom of the Paradise," for its 50th anniversary, with Paul Williams himself in attendance. At the time, that was all that mattered. But what I found there went far beyond a single screening. The atmosphere, the people, the sheer reverence for horror in all its forms was electric. It felt like finding my people. I've returned every year since, saving diligently just to make the pilgrimage.

Co-founded by Michael Lerman and Landon Zakheim, I'll say it plainly: the Overlook Film Festival isn't just one of the best horror festivals in America — it might be the best. Over four days in America's most haunted city, The Overlook Film Festival turns into a living, breathing celebration of horror. While other festivals chase bigger premieres or flashier names, Overlook offers a genuine, all-encompassing love for the genre that you can feel in every screening, conversation, and late-night moment in or around the historic Prytania Theatres.