Star Wars Rebels Timeline Explained: When Does Each Season Take Place?

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In the Disney era of the "Star Wars" franchises, there have been things that people loved and things that people didn't love so much. That's just how it's going to go when a giant corporation expands a beloved property with decades of history. But in the 10 years and change that Disney has been in charge of a galaxy far, far away, few things have matched "Star Wars Rebels."

Debuting in 2014, the animated series is set several years before the events of the original "Star Wars" film trilogy. It focuses on the rag-tag crew of the Ghost starship — Kanan Jarrus (Freddie Prinze Jr.), Ezra Bridger (Taylor Gray), Hera Syndulla (Vanessa Marshall), Sabine Wren (Tiya Sircar), Zeb Orrelios (Steve Blum), and Chopper — in order to tell the story of the Rebellion's beginnings as the Empire's tyranny spreads through the galaxy, pitting them against opponents like the scheming Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen). And not to put too fine a point on it, but "Star Wars Rebels" is some of the best "Star Wars" media ever made.

There's been a fair amount of storytelling set before the events of George Lucas' original movies, but where, precisely, does "Rebels" fall on the new "Star Wars" timeline? We're going to break that down in very simple terms that even the most casual "Star Wars" fans can understand. After all, this franchise takes place across an entire galaxy of stories that span centuries. It can sometimes be overwhelming. So, again, we're here to answer this question in the most basic terms possible.