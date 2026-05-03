This Wild '60s Western Has Cowboys Fighting Dinosaurs - And It's Streaming For Free

1969 gave us some genre-defining Westerns, from John Wayne's Oscar-winning "True Grit" to Sam Peckinpah's brutal revisionist tale "The Wild Bunch." Hiding amid this lineup of monumental Oaters, however, is "The Valley Of Gwangi," a film where cowboys fight dinosaurs. If that sounds more like the kind of B-movie fare worthy of being relegated to a footnote in Western history, you might be surprised to hear that the film is actually pretty good. Not necessarily as good as the seminal Westerns to come out of '69, but much better than you'd think, and you can stream it for free right now on YouTube.

"Dinosaurs vs." is basically a subgenre in and of itself at this point. In 2025 "Primitive War" arguably proved to be the best non-"Jurassic Park" dino movie ever made, pitting US Army Special Forces soldiers against prehistoric beasts during the Vietnam war. The year prior, the big, silly, undeniably entertaining "Godzilla X Kong" might as well have just been called "Giant Dinosaur vs. Giant Primate." But "The Valley Of Gwangi" proves that Hollywood has been churning out these Dino face-off movies for decades.

The film melded Westerns and monster movies, both of which were only just clinging to relevance at the end of the 1960s. "The Valley Of Gwangi" didn't do much to change that, but it did become a cult classic and remains a truly unique movie with a fascinating history that stretches all the way back to the 1930s and involves some of the greatest VFX specialists to ever do it.