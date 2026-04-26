Quentin Tarantino Nearly Produced A Marvel Movie Based On A Scrapped Steven Spielberg Project

Written by Larry Hama and drawn by Gary Hallgren, Marvel Comics' limited series "Mort the Dead Teenager" ran for only four issues from 1993-1994. In an older interview with UGO, Hama admitted that he came up with the property as a response to a call from his bosses to develop more comics that could be adapted into movies or TV shows. He felt that "Mort the Dead Teenager" was conducive to that and could be adapted on the cheap.

"Mort the Dead Teenager," a horror/comedy comic book, follows the teenager Mort Graves after he died in a racing accident while trying to beat the wicked Lance Boyle in a car race to impress Lance's girlfriend Kimberly Dimenmein (an oronym for "diamond mine"). In the afterlife, Mort meets Teen Death, the teenage son of regular Death. It seems that Hell is full and Heaven is closed for repairs, so Mort is sent back to Earth as a ghost and expected to haunt the living. At the same time, he needs to impress Teen Death, which Mort struggles with.

Mort's tale didn't greatly impact the Marvel Comics universe, but it did fulfill its intended purpose. In 1997, Variety reported that Marvel Entertainment and DreamWorks were developing a "Mort the Dead Teenager" film adaptation, with Hama penning the script alongside John Payson (who had written and directed MTV's first movie ever with 1996's "Joe's Apartment"). This iteration of the project was also backed by Steven Spielberg and Robert Zemeckis, who had brought the film rights to Hama's comic.

In spite of this, progress stalled on the movie over the years that followed. Then, in 2002, Fox News revealed that Quentin Tarantino was set to executive produce the "Mort the Dead Teenager" feature adaptation, only for the entire venture to fall apart once more.