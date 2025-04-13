This Bizarro MTV Short Film Was Turned Into The Network's First Movie

MTV was best known for its music videos, of course, but credit should be given for its initiative in promoting and exhibiting short films. In between its Missing Persons videos and "Weird Al" Yankovic videos, the channel would present the (often strange) art of rising filmmakers and animators, just to add some variety to its 24-hour programming. It wasn't uncommon to turn on MTV in 1991 and see full-bore live-action short and bizarro animated bumpers in between blocks of music videos. Many new artists found their toehold within the cracks. Eventually, MTV launched "Liquid Television" as a showcase for its animated ventures, with its live-action shorts remaining randomly scattered throughout.

John Payson's live-action short film "Joe's Apt." first debuted on MTV in 1992, and it caught everyone's eye, mostly because it was kinda gross. In the short, Mark Rosenthal played Joe, an average dude living in a filthy New York apartment that he shares with thousands of talking, singing cockroaches. At the start of the film, he warns his "roommates" that he has a date coming over that night, so he needs them to stay hidden. He puts a steak under the rug as an offering. The roaches, being Joe's friends, unilaterally decide that they will, instead, help Joe be amorous. When Joe's date (Arija Bareikis) comes over, the roaches subtly push around snacks and furniture to make her comfortable, all of them watching from the walls and light fixtures. Sadly, when Joe leans in for a kiss, the roaches get excited and spill out of the lights, right onto his date. Covered with bugs, she screams and flees in horror. Joe sighs in regret. Maybe next time, Joe, the roaches promise.

MTV was so impressed with "Joe's Apt.," that it approached Payson about developing a feature film version for them. MTV hadn't made any theatrically released feature films yet, but it wanted to. As a result, "Joe's Apartment" became MTV's first-ever full-length movie when it hit theaters in 1996.