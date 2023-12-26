Futurama Blindsided Billy West By Having Him Audition For Fry

Prior to the debut of "Futurama" in 1999, preeminent voice actor Billy West was already a towering presence in his field. He had previously played Doug Funnie in the hit Nickelodeon series "Doug," in addition to voicing the Larry Fine-like Stimpson J. Cat on "The Ren & Stimpy Show" opposite show creator John Kricfalusi. When Kricfalusi was fired for missing deadlines, West took over the role, playing both leads for the bulk of the series. West also played Bugs Bunny and Elmer Fudd in the 1996 oddity "Space Jam" and has voiced the Honey Nut Cheerios Bee and the Red M&M in myriad TV commercials.

In the normal course of seeking more work, sometime in the late '90s, West found himself in front of the casting directors for Matt Groening's and David X. Cohen's new sci-fi sitcom. West, of course, would be cast in multiple roles for "Futurama," including the shiftless delivery boy Fry, the doddering old fool Professor Farnsworth, the incompetent impoverished lobster Dr. Zoidberg, and the blowhard a-hole Captain Zapp Brannigan.

When he was still auditioning, however, West was a little taken aback by what was handed to him. Speaking at the 2023 Rhode Island Comic Con as part of the Funbearable panel, the stalwart Stimpy himself told the audience about his audition an how he had to invent a voice on the spot. West had prepared a few voices he intended to do, but the actual parameters of the audition had not yet been stated. So, when the suits handed him a drawing, he needed to be nimble.