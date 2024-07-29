Futurama Had A Hidden Crossover With Eddie Murphy's Forgotten Claymation Show

In the "Futurama" episode "I Second That Emotion" (November 21, 1999), the crass alcoholic robot Bender (John DiMaggio), having become fed up with Leela's pet whatsit Nibbler (Frank Welker), flushes him down the toilet. Leela (Katey Sagal) is distraught, but Bender is fecklessly unapologetic. The Professor (Billy West) finds that Bender may be incapable of empathy, and solves the issue by hammering a high-tech emotions chip into his head. The chip psychically links to Leela, and Bender begins feeling horrible. To solve their mutual sadness, Bender and Leela decide to go into the sewers to rescue Nibbler.

In the lore of "Futurama," the ruins of Old New York are deep underground and the city of New New York was built on its ruins.

Before going into the sewers, though, Leela finds a nearby manhole cover and removes it with a manhole hook. The manhole cover bears the face of a bored-looking man, resting above bubble letters that read "The PJs." This is a reference to the opening titles of the 1999 stop-motion animated series "The PJs," which ran on Fox concurrently with "Futurama." Although "The PJs" starred Eddie Murphy, won three Emmys, and lasted 44 episodes over its three seasons, few seem to refer to it in 2024.

On the DVD commentary for the episode "The Luck of the Fryrish," "Futurama" co-creator David X. Cohen talks about the two times his series paid homage to "The PJs." Indeed, after Cohen made his "PJs" reference in "Emotion," "The PJs" made a clever and subtle "Futurama" reference the following year. Not to be outdone, Cohen included the same "PJs" manhole cover in "Fryrish," nodding again to their animated neighbors on Fox.