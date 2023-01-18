Eddie Murphy Thought He Was 'Going To Die' Shooting Action Scenes For Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley

It's unlikely that anyone involved with the Eddie Murphy action comedy "Beverly Hills Cop" anticipated that the film would birth an entire series, especially considering the story was originally supposed to be a dark drama starring Sylvester Stallone. However, something magical happened when Murphy stepped into the role of Axel Foley, a rebellious Detroit cop who follows leads all the way to Beverly Hills, California while trying to solve the murder of a childhood friend. The film was a massive success, launching Murphy's career as an international superstar, and sparking two lackluster sequels in 1987 and 1994. A fourth film was planned for release in the mid-to-late '90s, but it never came to be ... until now.

Over four decades since Axel Foley wise-cracked his way into our lives, Eddie Murphy is returning for "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley," which is anticipating a release later this year. The film is said to be bringing back some key franchise players and some welcome additions like Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Taylour Paige, and Kevin Bacon, but it wouldn't be a "Beverly Hills Cop" film without Eddie Murphy.

Now in his 60s, Murphy isn't the same man he was when he first played Foley in his 20s. He's older, his body isn't going to bounce back with a rapid recovery or have the "invincible" feeling that most of us only experience in our early years. In fact, performing some of the necessary action scenes was so intense, Murphy claimed he thought this was going to be the last film he ever makes.