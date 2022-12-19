Tom Cruise Casually Plummets To The Earth As He Thanks Fans For Supporting Top Gun: Maverick
Have you finally mastered the art of texting and walking at the same time? Then it might be time to sign up for classes at the Tom Cruise School of Multitasking, where the Hollywood daredevil is perfecting the art of casually delivering thank-you speeches in increasingly dangerous environments. Cruise has always been the kind of movie star that likes to get his hands dirty (and his bones broken) by going the extra mile for greatness. Usually, that's just limited to doing his own stunts, but lately, Cruise has been embracing the idea of taking things to the next level. The danger zone, if you will.
After the insane success of "Top Gun: Maverick," which earned rave reviews and dominated the box office for what's beginning to feel like the entire year (it was back in theaters just last week), Cruise decided to deliver a special thank you message to his fans. Did he do it via a joyous tweet? An Instagram live? A late-night talk show? Don't be silly, that's what normal movie stars do. Tom Cruise did it via a Twitter video ... in which he is free falling from a plane on the set of "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One."
If your blood pressure has been resting at a steady, Sunday night level of calm, then prepare to feel it skyrocket because without further ado, here's some footage of Tom Cruise, age 60, falling out of a plane!
A special message from the set of #MissionImpossible @MissionFilm pic.twitter.com/sfnWWluLyl
How far will Tom Cruise go for the sake of cinema?
Let it be known that the real hero of the video is "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning" filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie, who never fails to stay on task as a director, reminding Tom Cruise (who is on the precipice of an open sky abyss) that they need to get the shot, dammit. It's McQuarrie who playfully prompts Cruise to leap out of the plane in the first place — though he's more than happy to oblige and deliver his thank you from the sky. "Where was I?" Cruise asks mid-free fall. "Oh yeah! Thank you for supporting 'Top Gun: Maverick' and thank you for allowing us to entertain you. It truly is the honor of a lifetime."
As he approaches the ground — because, in case you forgot, he is plummeting to Earth from a height that I'd rather not know — Cruise realizes that it's time to cut the video short. "I'm running out of altitude, so I have to get back to work. We have to get this shot. You have a very safe and happy holiday, we'll see you at the movies."
If Tom Cruise is willing to jump out of a place for the promotional material of "Mission: Impossible" then consider me too afraid to watch the actual movie. This is not the first time we've heard his muffled voice attempting to relay a message through intense winds and an unspeakable altitude, but it's certainly the most memorable. Here's hoping he doesn't feel the need to do a dangerous stunt every time he wants to speak with fans ... but then again, it's quite a sight to see.
You can see Tom Cruise reenter the danger zone with more impossible stunts on July 14, 2023 when "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One" hits theaters. The film is the first part of a story that will continue with "Dead Reckoning Part Two," the film set to conclude Cruise's tenure as Ethan Hunt.