Tom Cruise Casually Plummets To The Earth As He Thanks Fans For Supporting Top Gun: Maverick

Let it be known that the real hero of the video is "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning" filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie, who never fails to stay on task as a director, reminding Tom Cruise (who is on the precipice of an open sky abyss) that they need to get the shot, dammit. It's McQuarrie who playfully prompts Cruise to leap out of the plane in the first place — though he's more than happy to oblige and deliver his thank you from the sky. "Where was I?" Cruise asks mid-free fall. "Oh yeah! Thank you for supporting 'Top Gun: Maverick' and thank you for allowing us to entertain you. It truly is the honor of a lifetime."

As he approaches the ground — because, in case you forgot, he is plummeting to Earth from a height that I'd rather not know — Cruise realizes that it's time to cut the video short. "I'm running out of altitude, so I have to get back to work. We have to get this shot. You have a very safe and happy holiday, we'll see you at the movies."

If Tom Cruise is willing to jump out of a place for the promotional material of "Mission: Impossible" then consider me too afraid to watch the actual movie. This is not the first time we've heard his muffled voice attempting to relay a message through intense winds and an unspeakable altitude, but it's certainly the most memorable. Here's hoping he doesn't feel the need to do a dangerous stunt every time he wants to speak with fans ... but then again, it's quite a sight to see.

You can see Tom Cruise reenter the danger zone with more impossible stunts on July 14, 2023 when "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One" hits theaters. The film is the first part of a story that will continue with "Dead Reckoning Part Two," the film set to conclude Cruise's tenure as Ethan Hunt.