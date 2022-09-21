Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley Is Bringing Back Some Key Franchise Cast Members

Eddie Murphy turned 61 years old this year, which makes him roughly the same age John Wayne was when he played the out-to-pasture codger Rooster Cogburn in "True Grit." That film, and Wayne's subsequent Westerns, had an elegiac, one-last-ride feeling to them. Yes, the Duke's cancer was in remission at this point, but he still looked washed. When he finally succumbed to the disease on the eve of the 1980s, the book quietly closed on an outmoded era of Hollywood filmmaking. It was time. Of all the golden age stars, Wayne was uniquely unsuited to the coked-up, strip-club glitz pioneered by producing teams like Don Simpson/Jerry Bruckheimer and Jon Peters/Peter Guber.

Of all the big-screen '80s superstars, no one was more at home in this olio of excess than Eddie Murphy. His fast-talking, nimble-minded riffing was perfectly attuned to the hurtling energy of the decade's blockbuster action-comedies. Murphy broke out in Walter Hill's "48 Hrs.," cemented his A-list status in John Landis' "Trading Places," and became a full-on phenomenon in Martin Brest's "Beverly Hills Cop." He was 23 and unstoppable.

61 looks a lot different for Murphy. His 2019 return to "Saturday Night Live," the show he single-handedly saved, proved he was still in a comedy class of his own. The tone of his episode was reverential but hardly airless. Murphy did what he'd always done in Studio 8H: he dominated. Suddenly, no one was dreading the rumored revisits of previous hits like "Coming to America" and "Beverly Hills Cop." Though "Coming 2 America" fell flat, the original owed a great deal to the alchemy of Murphy, Landis, and makeup effects wizard Rick Baker. That's incredibly difficult to replicate.

As for "Beverly Hills Cop," all you need is a serviceable script, an action-oriented director, and the return of characters we love. If nothing else, Mark Molloy's forthcoming "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley" will satisfy the last part of that equation.