Paul Reiser Was Glad To See Eddie Murphy Aged Just A Little Bit While Reuniting For Beverly Hills Cop 4 [Exclusive]

We're heading back to the ritziest part of Los Angeles in the upcoming film "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley," the long-awaited fourth entry in the "Beverly Hills Cop" franchise. The first one came out in 1984, starring Eddie Murphy as a police officer who heads to Beverly Hills to solve the murder of his best friend. It spawned two sequels; "Beverly Hills Cop II" in 1987 and "Beverly Hills Cop III" in 1994.

Also starring in the film was Paul Reiser ("Stranger Things," "Mad About You"), who played the character of Jeffrey. Though Reiser didn't make it into the third film, he'll be back for the fourth, along with Murphy, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Taylour Paige, James Preston Rogers, and James Aviel.

Reiser is also starring in the new sitcom "Reboot," about the cast of an early 2000s sitcom that is getting rebooted with the original actors. The new series premiered on September 20, 2022, with its first three episodes. /Film's own Ethan Anderton spoke to Reiser and co-star Rachel Bloom about "Reboot" and asked him about the upcoming "Beverly Hills Cop" film.