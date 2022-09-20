Paul Reiser Was Glad To See Eddie Murphy Aged Just A Little Bit While Reuniting For Beverly Hills Cop 4 [Exclusive]
We're heading back to the ritziest part of Los Angeles in the upcoming film "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley," the long-awaited fourth entry in the "Beverly Hills Cop" franchise. The first one came out in 1984, starring Eddie Murphy as a police officer who heads to Beverly Hills to solve the murder of his best friend. It spawned two sequels; "Beverly Hills Cop II" in 1987 and "Beverly Hills Cop III" in 1994.
Also starring in the film was Paul Reiser ("Stranger Things," "Mad About You"), who played the character of Jeffrey. Though Reiser didn't make it into the third film, he'll be back for the fourth, along with Murphy, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Taylour Paige, James Preston Rogers, and James Aviel.
Reiser is also starring in the new sitcom "Reboot," about the cast of an early 2000s sitcom that is getting rebooted with the original actors. The new series premiered on September 20, 2022, with its first three episodes. /Film's own Ethan Anderton spoke to Reiser and co-star Rachel Bloom about "Reboot" and asked him about the upcoming "Beverly Hills Cop" film.
'He actually didn't quite look 23 anymore'
Reiser was asked about reuniting with Eddie Murphy for the fourth film in a series that has spanned almost four decades. Reiser joked that he tries to "help Eddie out whenever I can and to boost his career. So it's an honor." The "Stranger Things" star also had something to say about the fact that Eddie Murphy looks pretty similar to when the first movie premiered, saying, "I was finally glad to see that he actually didn't quite look 23 anymore. It's like, a year ago, this f***ing guy looks exactly the same."
I mean, he's not wrong. Reiser also reminisced about the amount of time that has passed since the first film. "We were chatting," Reiser said, "and I remember, I was at his 21st birthday party, which was at Studio 54, or whatever Studio 54 became. And now, we're in our 60s, even Eddie's in his 60s. I'm like, 'That's a long span. We've been doing this a while.'"
Maybe it's best not to think about how long it's been since that first film. Reiser even joked about meeting up again and "jarring names out of our brains that have not been uttered for 40 years."
Did we learn nothing from Zoom?
As Reiser was talking, Bloom looked up some pictures that leaked from the set of "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley," including one of Reiser in sweatpants. When she found them, he said he was glad it was a picture of him walking. "It wasn't like picking my nose or whatever." He explained that he was supposed to be driving in the film and was told that no one would see his legs or feet.
Who among us hasn't gotten up during a Zoom meeting and forgotten that they were wearing penguin pajamas or something? Stars, they're just like us!
Bloom got in on the conversation as well, saying that she's in a new "Rush Hour" film. She joked, "It hasn't been announced yet, but I play a gun ... boom, boom, boom." To be fair, if anyone could pull that off, it's probably Bloom!
"Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley" is directed by Mark Molloy with a script from Will Beall. We'll keep you updated on all the developments. Meanwhile, the first three episodes of "Reboot" are now available to stream on Hulu, with new episodes every Tuesday on the platform.