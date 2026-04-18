The Biggest Beef Season 2 Moment Is Based On Another Real-Life Incident

Warning: This article contains minor spoilers for the Season 2 premiere of "Beef," "All the Things We're Never Going to Have."

We've got to find Lee Sung Jin, cover him in bubble wrap, and protect him at all costs. The "Beef" creator/showrunner, writer, director, and executive producer has now delivered two brilliant seasons of the Netflix series and is showing no signs of stopping. By now, viewers ought to be familiar with the basic framework of the show: Characters encounter one another at the worst possible moment in their day-to-day lives, which leads to an ever-expanding series of complications or complete misunderstandings, and it all builds to a violent finale that nobody could've ever seen coming from the beginning. More than that, however, both seasons are linked by an even more fascinating similarity. According to Lee, Season 2 is yet another instance where fiction is based firmly in reality.

If you remember, the debut season of "Beef" was revealed to be inspired by a real-life road rage incident that Lee experienced firsthand. This time around, the story unfolds when young lovers Ashley (Cailee Spaeny) and Austin (Charles Melton) catch their boss Josh (Oscar Isaac) in the midst of a volatile and borderline abusive argument with his wife Lindsay (Carey Mulligan). While speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Lee explained how he came up with the main premise for the next chapter of this anthology. As he tells it, he was desperately trying to come up with pitch after pitch for where to take things next ... until "a real-life incident smacked me in the face." I'll let Lee take it from here: