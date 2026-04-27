Why Clint Eastwood Turned Down A Chance To Work With John Wayne On A Western Classic

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The fact we never got to see a Clint Eastwood/John Wayne team-up remains one of the great tragedies of 20th century cinema. Eastwood and Wayne's feud basically ensured these two Western legends never united, but it seems they came close at the end of the 1960s when Eastwood was offered a role opposite his predecessor in "True Grit." At the time, the young actor felt the part was too slight, and with his star on the rise, he also happened to be too busy to commit — though there was probably a bit more to it than Eastwood himself let on.

"True Grit" famously saw Wayne portray U.S. Marshal Reuben J. "Rooster" Cogburn, a role that allowed the aging star to showcase a little more range than he did with his typical Western heroes. Cogburn was a drunk and a burnout well past his prime, and the Duke seemed to relish playing such a part. He did so opposite Glen Campbell's Texas Ranger La Boeuf, who joined Cogburn and Kim Darby's Mattie Ross on their mission to track down Jeff Corey's outlaw Tom Chaney. Had Eastwood accepted an offer to appear, however, he would have joined Cogburn and Ross on their odyssey.

In "Conversations with Clint: Paul Nelson's Lost Interviews with Clint Eastwood, 1979-1983," Eastwood revealed that he was approached to play the role eventually given to Campbell in "True Grit." At the time, he was trying to establish himself stateside following his Spaghetti Western trilogy, so starring opposite John Wayne would have surely helped him gain some extra prestige. Alas, Eastwood turned down the offer to play La Boeuf because, in the actor's words, it "wasn't much of a role."