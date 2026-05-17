A Legendary Avengers: Doomsday Star Once Called Movies The Worst Form Of Entertainment

Those of us who were paying attention to movies in the mid-1990s were likely first introduced to actor Ian McKellen through his performance as the title character in Richard Loncraine's 1995 version of "Richard III." That was my experience, at least. I was so impressed by McKellen's performance as Richard III that I looked him up, only to find that I had already seen him play Reinhardt Lane in the 1994 film adaptation of "The Shadow." Who was this excellent British actor who was wholly capable of playing Richard III yet popped up in silly 1990s action flicks as well?

Of course, Sir Ian McKellen is one of the most celebrated and famous stage actors of his generation. He began his professional acting career in 1961, appearing in a production of "A Man for All Seasons" at the Belgrade Theater. Later in the 1960s, he gave a notable performance in William Shakespeare's "Richard II" as part of the Prospect Theatre Company. His talent allowed his career to thrive, and he had become pretty famous by the time the 1970s arrived. On the side, McKellen would occasionally show up in films starting in 1969. He would go on to appear in a smattering of pictures throughout the 1980s including "The Keep," "Plenty," and "Scandal."

Of course, thanks to his roles in blockbusters like "X-Men" and "The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring," McKellen became a world-recognized superstar. He also presumably became very, very wealthy.

But prior to his worldwide stardom, McKellen went on record pooh-poohing the cinematic form. He was a stage actor, and he once saw film as a lesser artistic medium. As reported by Cable Guide in 1991, he once argued that films were, in fact, the worst possible thing for an actor to do.