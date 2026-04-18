Karl Urban's Forgotten Dinosaur Movie Was Completely Ripped Apart By Critics

Karl Urban and dinosaurs are like peas and carrots or Paul Dano getting beaten up in a movie: It's just one of those combos that makes sense. What's surprising is that Urban didn't initially cross paths with prehistoric creatures on the big screen in something fittingly geeky like a "Dino-Riders" live-action film (which we're still waiting for, tragically). Rather, the "Lord of the Rings," "Star Trek," and "The Boys" veteran did so in 2013's "Walking with Dinosaurs," a live-action/CGI feature that's very loosely inspired by the 1999 BBC documentary miniseries of the same name.

Okay, so, I fibbed a little: Urban, sadly, doesn't interact with any living dinosaurs in this movie. In fact, he only briefly appears in the present-set scenes from the beginning and ending of the film as Zack, a genial paleontologist who takes his niece Jade (Angourie Rice) and nephew Ricky (Charlie Rowe) on a fossil hunt. However, the vast majority of the movie centers on a young Pachyrhinosaurus named Patchi (voiced by Justin Long) as he struggles to come into his own some 70 million years ago in the Late Cretaceous.

Basically, the film's modern-day framing device is designed to teach its youthful target audience that studying prehistoric creatures is useful and fun. In keeping with that, Patchi's coming of age storyline explores issues that are applicable to kids, like the difficulties of dealing with siblings that bully you and how to avoid getting slaughtered by dinosaurs while you're traveling with your family. (You know, standard stuff.) Toss in lots of fun dino facts, and the whole thing sounds like it should be an utterly benign piece of edutainment. So, why on Earth did critics rip "Walking with Dinosaurs" a new one, as evidenced by its lowly 23 percent critical score on Rotten Tomatoes?