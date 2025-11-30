Disney's Forgotten 25-Year-Old Dinosaur Movie Deserves A Second Look

The turn of the millennium was a great time to be an animation fan, but a horrible time to be a studio executive. Indeed, the early 2000s saw the release of several huge animated movies that defied what a studio feature could look like yet failed to light the box office on fire, including Disney's fantastic Jules Verne-inspired steampunk adventure "Atlantis: The Lost Empire" (the rare animated movie that actually warrants a live-action remake) and its sci-fi "Treasure Island" re-telling "Treasure Planet" (which similarly rules). Meanwhile, Don Bluth made his own animated sci-fi epic with "Titan A.E.," a film that effectively bankrupted Fox Animation. However, it wasn't the only largely forgotten animated movie from that era that hailed from a now-shuttered studio yet retains a loyal following, as there was also Disney's under-appreciated prehistoric feature "Dinosaur."

Released in 2000, "Dinosaur" follows Aladar (D. B. Sweeney), an Iguanodon who's adopted and raised by a family of lemurs on a small island. After surviving a meteorite crash (yes, THAT meteorite crash), the group is forced to escape to the mainland and joins a large herd of dinosaurs migrating to safer grounds, pitting them against the herd's ruthless leader and dangerous carnotaurus.

"Dinosaur" has a fascinating and bizarre origin story. It began as an idea that VFX legend Phil Tippett and director Paul Verhoeven cooked up while working on "RoboCop" (not exactly a Disney movie). Tippett wanted to make a completely silent and decidedly adult film about the extinction of dinosaurs, complete with bloody dinosaur brawls, dinosaur sex, and more. Though then-Disney president Jeffrey Katzenberg initially approved the project, it quickly became a safe, family-friendly film featuring talking animals. Verhoeven and Tippett eventually stepped away, though it did inspire producer Kathleen Kennedy to recruit Tippett for a different dinosaur movie titled "Jurassic Park."