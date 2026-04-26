Steven Spielberg Removed His Name From This Sci-Fi Show

The premise for the TV series "Earth 2" is ambitious. When the show gets underway in 2192, the Earth has become environmentally devastated, and most of the human population is now living in high-tech space stations. There, children have begun contracting the Syndrome, a mysterious ailment that kills them before they turn nine years old (although government officials deny the Syndrome exists). When Ulysses (Joey Zimmerman), the young son of a billionaire named Devon Adair (Debrah Farentino), gets the Syndrome, Devon aims to build an escape vessel and find a new planet to live on, theorizing that a lack of an Earth-like environment caused her son's disease.

Devon's escape vessel is sabotaged, however, and it crash-lands on its intended planet, G889, far away from where it had hoped to land. From there, its surviving passengers disperse and start settling on G889, unable to leave. The rest of the series follows the cast of human characters as they attempt to survive in an extraterrestrial wilderness. Yes, the show's premise recalls both "Lost in Space" and "Gilligan's Island," but that's not necessarily a bad thing. Those series are still well-known to this day.

This new planet, which is dubbed Earth 2, is actually populated by two native humanoid species. There are the Grendlers, who are primitive imps who sneak into the human camps and steal stuff. And then there are the Terrians, who are tall, lanky psychics somehow spiritually linked to the planet's health. They're similar to the Na'vi from "Avatar" but resemble the Engineers from "Prometheus."

Steven Spielberg's Amblin Entertainment produced "Earth 2," but Spielberg didn't sign off on the series. As reported in a 1994 issue of DreamWatch Magazine, Spielberg was once listed as an executive producer on "Earth 2," but its disappointing reception led to him removing his name.