Tim Curry Knows Why He's So Good At Playing Villains

Actor Tim Curry has a long and varied career that began on stage in the late 1960s. Throughout the early 1970s, he ate up the London theater scene, appearing in productions of "Titus Andronicus," "The White Devil," and "A Midsummer Night's Dream" (he played Puck). He had met playwright and songwriter Richard O'Brien back when they both appeared in the London production of "Hair" in 1968, and O'Brien would go on to cast Curry in his queer, cross-dressing musical "The Rocky Horror Show" in 1973. Curry played the wicked Dr. Frank-N-Furter, a gender-bending, cross-dressing hedonist who made villainy look fun. He would reprise the role for the 1975 film adaptation "The Rocky Horror Picture Show."

From there, Curry seemingly discovered that he had a talent for playing villains and heavies. In his decades-long career thereafter, Curry played the con man Rooster in "Annie," the demonic Darkness in Ridley Scott's "Legend," the murderous clown Pennywise in "It," Long John Silver in "Muppet Treasure Island," and numerous other assorted jerks, killers, and kooks. He voiced monsters and villains in animated productions like "FernGully: The Last Rainforest," "Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas," and even in Barbie and Scooby-Doo movies. His villain roles are plentiful and varied.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, Curry, 79, talked about his career and his habit of playing heavies, and why both he and audiences found wicked characters so appealing. Curry noted that most everyone can, on some level, relate to a villain. At the very least, most audiences are drawn to extremes. Curry's particular talent, however, came from his habit of making villainous characters funny, appealing, or amusing in some way. That, he said, gave him the edge.