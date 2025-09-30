This Classic Tim Curry Movie Had Test Audiences Leaving The Theater Early

50 years after its release, "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" is still going strong. For several generations, now, "Rocky Horror" has consistently been presented at weekly midnight shows, usually accompanied by devoted shadowcasts, reenacting the events of the film live on stage. The film is somewhat raucous, but the audiences were encouraged to be downright rowdy. Its queerness and sexuality is also presented very frankly, and with a celebratory tone. Young queer and trans teens could attend midnight screenings of "Rocky Horror" and feel at home, encouraged to express themselves to the fullest extent that their hearts would allow. Depending on the vibe in the room, you could even find someone to make out with. "Rocky Horror" was a party that has been raging, changing tone, and adapting to the times for five decades.

The film was based on a stage musical, "The Rocky Horror Show," written by Richard O'Brien during an idle moment in his life. The musical took its cues from glam rock iconography, and remixed them with "The Old Dark House," and multiple weird sci-fi movies that O'Brien loved as a kid. The main characters were the clean-cut Brad Majors and Janet Weiss who take shelter in a Gothic castle during a rainstorm. The denizens of the castle, as it happens, are bisexual transvestite space aliens who while away the days dancing, conducting Frankensteinian experiments, and committing acts of cannibalism. It's a good, good time.

Of course, the film's many enthusiasts will be able to tell you that "Rocky Horror" opened in 1975 to poor notices and very low box office receipts. Indeed, some of the film's early test audiences walked out. In the stage musical, Tim Curry played the flamboyant Dr. Frank-N-Furter, a role he reprised for the film adaptation. It's one of Curry's most recognizable performances. It's hard to resist. And yet, those early test audiences resisted it well. Curry recalled the walk-out all too well, which he spoke of in a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times.